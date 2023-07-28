Take part in Scotland Loves Local Week

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Businesses and organisations across Arran and beyond are being urged to take part in the first Scotland Loves Local Week.

The seven days of events – taking place from Monday, August 28 – will showcase great local people and enterprises, highlighting the critical need for residents to show them their support.

People are being urged to take part by organising a celebration event, inviting a local politician to see all that they do and shining a spotlight on their work on social media using the hashtags #ScotlandLovesLocal and #ChooseLocal.





The week is being championed by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), the organisation behind Scotland Loves Local.

Ideas for how people can take part and assets to promote local events are available to download at www.lovelocal.scot.

Popular STV weatherman Sean Batty is a campaign ambassador and is encouraging people to take part.

He said: “This is your chance to shout about how great your area is. The team at STP will be working with people across the country to highlight some of the incredible work ongoing to create communities fit for the future.





“There are some great things happening and we are keen to showcase them.”

Scotland Loves Local is the drive for people to build stronger, more sustainable futures for their community by supporting the businesses in their area, potentially injecting millions of pounds into regional economies. It is spearheaded by STP with support from the Scottish government.