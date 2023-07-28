Summer camp success at high school

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Three KA Leisure coaches came over for the week from the mainland to help run the annual summer camp at Arran High School.

Ross, Liam and Euan were joined by Arran’s KA Leisure coach Ellie Bonner as well as Arran High School/Active Schools young sports leaders Katherine and Laura Coyle.Thanks go to both Arran High School pupils for giving up their time during the summer holidays to support the camp.

The camp ran from Monday July 17 to Thursday July 20 with a variety of sports taking place. Outside every day, there were football sessions and inside there was basketball, volleyball and handball. After lunch each day all the young people took part in team games.





On the last day, seven pupils were presented with player of the week certificates for demonstrating good behaviour, attitude and effort. They were: Jack McLaren, Holly Thompson, Darci Bunyan, Tia McKinnon, Oliver McMillan, Fiona Dick, Leah Park.

The children who took part in the summer camp with coaches Laura, Ellie, Ross, Euan, Liam and Katherine. 01_B30summer01_23school_leisure

A youngster attempts to throw a disc into the circle. 01_B30summer02_23_disc_circle





A boy scores with his basketball throw. 01_B30summer03_23_score_hoop

Balancing a shuttlecock while weaving through poles. 01_B30summer04_23_shuttlecock_poles

A high throw at the basketball net. 01_B30summer05_23_basketball_net

A youngster fires a shot at the makeshift goal. 01_B30summer06_23_ball_goal

A girl completes a balancing challenge. 01_B30summer07_23_balance_challenge

A boy weaves through the obstacles. 01_B30summer08_23_weaves_obstacles

A boy tries to turn over the cones with a ball. 01_B30summer09_23_turn_cones

Throwing a disc into a circle. 01_B30summer10_23_throw_disc

A boy throws a foam arrow. 01_B30summer11_23_foam_arrow

The seven pupils presented with player of the week certificates with the coaches. 01_B30summer12_player_week