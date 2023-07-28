New record set at Holy Isle Paddlesports Challenge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

There was a bit of trepidation on the night before the Otter’s Tail Holy Isle Paddlesports Challenge 2023 with wind speeds forecast of force 4 and gusting 5 from the southeast giving some cause for concern.

However, with the winds forecast to ease as the day went on the event started as planned at 12pm with 24 starters, fewer than booked, with the less experienced opting to watch this year.

As the race started the difference between the racing ski kayaks and touring kayaks was obvious with the skis opening up a large gap on the rest of the field.





The crux of the course was rounding the southern end of Holy Isle with the wind going against the strong tide at the narrowest part of the channel.

Large waves were formed which made it hard work for all.

The waves did cause one capsize, which was quickly sorted and the special prize provided by Arran Active of a snorkel set was a fun reminder for Tommy McHale.

Two participants retired during the race due to the conditions and were led safely back to the start by Jo Totty.





In spite of the challenging weather conditions at the start the sun came out by halfway and the course record of 1 hour 15 minutes was smashed by Andrew Preston coming in at 1:01. He said he would like to come back next year to beat the hour mark.

The ladies’ record was also beaten by Inge Brown, in 1:27, who came from Austria specially for the event.

Inge has previously worked on Arran as a seasonal ranger. Both male and female champions earned a box of James’ of Arran chocolates to help regain some energy.

This was the first time a tandem has taken part in the event with Tommy MacLeod and Lindsay Thomson winning coffee and cake for two at the Old Pier Café.

The first stand-up paddleboard (SUP) was also in the race with Arran SUP owner Glen Sloss taking a very impressive 1:32 to go round.

Andrew Bunting won the prize for the fastest touring kayak – three tubs of ice cream kindly donated by Arran Dairies – in 1:29.

This year local winners were Luke Furze in 1:15, the same time that he won the event in 2019.

Elanor McNamara of Otter’s Tail won the female prize in 1:35, beating the local record set by daughter Daisy in 2021.

Winner Andy ‘Tequila’ Preston said: “What a great day and event; it was so well organised. Met some lovely people and bumped into a lot of old faces from my old kayaking days.

“Amazed at winning my first ocean-going race; will definitely be back next year to hopefully get under the hour.”

Thanks to all the participants and helpers and hope to see even more people next year.

Andy McNamara