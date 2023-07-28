Children have a ball at their own special day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Words and pictures by Hugh Boag

Crowds flocked in their numbers to the ever-popular children’s fun day at Arran Heritage Museum.

Families came and went throughout the three-hour event and outside the car park was full, the road lined with cars and even the forestry turning teeming with vehicles, showing just how busy it was.





Inside the volunteers who run the museum had used every space available in the marquees and the garden room to accommodate lots of activities to provide the children with an afternoon of fun and games, while being entertained and educated at the same time – and it was all free to children up to the age of 12.

During the day there were storytelling sessions, kids tombola, horseshoe throwing, bat the rat and demonstrations of spinning and weaving, beading and knitting.

Other treats included a chocolate fountain, face painting, felting and paper craft and games galore.

Arran Pipe Band performed in the afternoon and other musicians, including the Arran Fiddle Club, entertained throughout the day.





There was also plenty for the grown-ups to do too with many new and upgraded indoor and outdoor displays to see.