Ben is champion at Whiting Bay Open

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday July 19, The McLintock Cup: As well as being one our oldest and most prestigious trophies, the McLintock is always a popular warm up for the Open.

This year, a healthy turnout of 40 played and returned good scores with the top 25 scoring in the net 60s.





Immediate past captain Stan Rainey went one better to return the only score in the net 50s to win by two shots from Graham Wilks. Results: 1 Stan Rainey (12)-59; 2 Graham Wilks (19)-61; 3 Andrew Martin (16)-62 acb; 4 Danny Head (6)-62. Lowest Gross: Markus Kroner (3)-66. Magis twos: Danny Head and Alan Hill @4; Danny Head @11; Markus Kroner, Stuart McGregor, Keith Nisbet and Graham Wilks @17.

Saturday and Sunday July 22 and 23, The Hunter Furnishings WBGC Gents Open:

After the near washout of last year’s event, we had high hopes of decent weather for this year’s event, but Saturday morning brought with it a thick damp mist that enveloped the course well into the middle afternoon.

Sunday brought better conditions, with a steady breeze and bright spells rewarding those who had endured the previous day. A good turnout on both days resulted in fine scoring considering the weather on day one and the challenging manner in which the course had been set up.

Saturday July 22, The Bank of Scotland Cup, 106 played: 1 Lucas Henderson (31)-62 acb; 2 David Mair (7)-62; 3 Duncan Heenan (10)-63; 4 Craig Young (+1)-64 and lowest scratch score. Nine magic twos were returned. The full list is available on the club’s website.





Sunday July 23, The Royal Bank of Scotland Cup, 100 played: 1 Douglas Auld (20)-62, acb; 2 Danny Head (6)-62 acb; 3 David Blair (13)-62; 4 Ben Love (4)-62. Craig Young (+1) returned the lowest scratch score of 65. Twelve magic twos were returned. The full list is available on the club’s website.

Whiting Bay Gents Open: The 2023 WBGC Open Champion is Ben Love who, playing off a handicap of 4 at Ranfurly Castle, returned a 36 hole total of 129. If not the youngest, Ben is certainly one of our youngest champions. The best overall scratch score came from Craig Young of Lamlash GC with a 36 hole total of 129.

Congratulations to Ben and Craig and to Lucas Henderson and Douglas Auld for winning the individual trophies. Thanks to everyone who supported us by playing. The turnout was 25 per cent up on last year and, considering the wet weather on Saturday, this is testament to the popularity of this competition and the reputation and condition of our course.

Once again our thanks go to Neil Richardson and Hunter Furnishings for their generous sponsorship. The Stressless Recliner chair and stool offered for the first hole in one remained unclaimed, but Neil’s generosity enabled us to auction the item in the clubhouse for a substantial contribution to club funds.

The course was in superb condition, despite a couple of setbacks early in the season when first the weather, then equipment, failed to co-operate. The hard work done by Stuart and George to ready the course paid huge dividends and Ryan Armstrong’s assistance in providing the finishing touches cannot be overestimated. Our thanks to them all.

In the clubhouse, John and his catering brigade of Nanci, Louise, Jackie, Jenni and James worked wonders to keep the large number of golfers fed and watered and ‘Jamie the Train’ kept up a constant supply of burgers, lovingly cooked on the outside barbecue.

Finally, thanks go to all our friends and neighbours who supported us by sponsoring and donating prizes and helped with the running of the competition. The weekend was a huge success and we hope to meet up again for the 2024 edition.

Monday July 24, WBGC Junior Open: Our annual Junior Open just grows and grows and this year we had an excellent turnout of boys and girls, ranging from pre-school years to teenagers. As ever, the day was organised to the last detail and all the golfers played a course tailored to their age and ability, with even the smallest – the “Tiddlers” – enjoying a game, after a lesson from professional golfer David Pirie. Our thanks go to David for his important contribution. A generous array of prizes ensured no-one left empty handed and, along with the burgers and drinks, everyone had a great time

The winner and 2023 WBGC Junior Open Champion is Rory Stewart from Bridge of Weir. He received his trophy from WBGC captain Doreen Mainds.

The best scratch score came from 2022 champion Scott Palin. Congratulations to both of them.

Our thanks go to everyone who participated and to the adults who acted as guides, caddies and referees, with a special mention for Flora Jean Mack and Nellie Mckechnie, perennials when it comes to helping out at this popular event. Without their input this would be a difficult day to stage. Thanks also to the course and clubhouse staff who carried on on Monday just as they had left off on Sunday – superb. Finally, another vote of thanks goes to the Adair and Foggo families for organising the event. It’s an encouraging sign to see so many youngsters interested in the game.

Fixtures: Sunday July 30, Nestor’s Jug (Stableford). Wednesday August 2, McNicol Cup.

Lamlash Golf Club

Lamlash ladies held their 30th open on Wednesday July 19. Forty five ladies, some of them from the mainland, took part in sunny conditions. Some great scores were recorded, with the scatch winner Gillian Lockhart from Whiting Bay winning 25 years after winning the overall prize. Well done Gillian. Two Lamlash ladies, Jenny Pattenden and June Richardson, had excellent scores of net 58, Jenny winning on the best back nine.

The evening prizegiving was enjoyable with many great prizes being won. Thank you to all our sponsors for their generosity. We look forward to seeing all the ladies next year.

Main prizewinners: Overall – Jenny Pattenden 94-36=58 BIH. Scratch – Gillian Lockhart 69-9=60. Silver Division: 1 Fiona Drennan 84-22=62; 2 Lynda Blair 84- 20=64; 3 Val Crawford 79-9=65 BIH; 4 Yvonne Brothers 85-20=65. Bronze Division: 1 June Richardson 84-26=58; 2 Ann MacVicar 88-24=64; 3 Gay MacKay 93-25=68; 4 Liz Sinclair 97-23=69.

Thursday July 20, Summer Cup, 29 played: 1 Colin Richardson 77-17=60; 2 Graeme Andrew 75-14=61; 3 Jake Young 81-18=63; 4 N Stewart 69-5=64. Magic twos: Rob Niven, Alan Winship and Paul Jameson, all @16th; Willie Currie @13th; Craig Young @ 14th. Hole 14 drawn – winner Craig Young.

Friday July 21, Junior Open: 1 Rory Stewart 81-26=55; 2 Struan Sharp 71-12=59; 3 Sandy Sharp 91-31 =60. Best scratch: Ben Love 67.

Sunday July 23, Scratch Cup 3. As a result of members supporting the Whiting Bay Open, only five played: 1 Stuart McLaren 78-15=63; 2 Alistair Crawford 81-15=66. Scratch – Stuart McLaren 78. There were no magic twos.

Monday July 24. Twenty couples took part in the Island Mixed Fours. We were delighted to have Jenny Fernie with us to present the trophies. Jenny is the grand-daughter and great grand-daughter of the Gardner and Henderson families who gifted the trophies many years ago. Overall winners were Alan Colquhoun and Fiona Carswell net 56; 2 David and Lynda Blair net 59.5 and scratch Brendan and Jacquelyn Dick 71.

Fixtures: Saturday July 29, Cannon charity day on behalf of ArCaS. Four person team with best two scoring at each hole – stableford strokes according to course index. Gents playing from yellow tees, ladies red. See starter for times. Sunday July 30, Hastings Cup, one round only, 9.30am and noon starts.

Shiskine Golf Club

Wednesday July 19, gents, Summer Cup: 1 G Stewart 50-11=39; 2 D Davidge 54-12=41 BIH; 3 and scratch J Faulkner 48-7=41. Magic twos: S Crawford; A McNicol; G Campbell, J Faulkner and S Kerr.

Thursday July 20, ladies Bingo, Bango, Bongo. Stars: 1 Alice Anderson and Sheila Gray, 12 stars each; 3 Julia Salton 9 stars. Points: 1 Alice Anderson 24 points; Liz Kerr 23 points; 3 Carole Stewart 21 points. Magic twos: Alice Anderson and Elizabeth Kelso.

Monday July 24, ladies SLAGS outing to Barassie Tri-Am Open Day: 1 Fiona Henderson, Yvonne Brothers and Carol McDonald 73; 2 Liz Kerr, Carole Stewart and Isobel McDonald 75; 3 Alice Anderson, Jenni Turnbull and Ann May 76; 4 Sheila Gray, Lucy Woods and Piet Johnston 77. On the green in three @17th hole: A Anderson.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday July 19, Summer Cup, 32 played: 1 Bill Donaldson 75-16=59; 2 Jim Green 89-27=62; 3 Terry Raeside 77-15-62. Scratch: Gordon Hendry 67.

Sunday July 23, Club Trophy, 15 played: 1 George Hamilton 80-20=60; 2 Terry Raeside 77-15=62; 3 Donald McKinnie 75-12=63. Scratch: Donald McKinnie 75.

Fixtures: Sunday July 30, Centenary Quaich; Wednesday August 2, Summer Cup.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday July 19, Fairs Cup first round: 1 R Logan 67-8=59 and scratch; 2 G Andrew 73-13=60; 3 A Smith 75-13-62.

Fixtures: Saturday July 29, 18 hole medal. Wednesday August 2, 18 hole medal.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday July 25, Peter Sutton: 1 Phil Betley 59; 2 Campbell Laing 68; 3 John Pennycott 69.

Fixtures: Tuesday August 1, Lady Mary/Peter Sutton. Tee off 12.30pm/5.30pm. Could anyone playing in the evening, please let Brian know by Monday night.

Lochranza Golf Club

Saturday July 22, Club Championship: Champion R Logan 68 scratch. Captain’s Prize: D Logan 58 net.

The main prize winners at the Lamlash ladies open. NO_B30golf01_lamlash_ladies

Winners of the Island Mixed Fours with Jenny Fernie who presented the trophies.Alan Colquhoun and Fiona Carswell, left, and Jacquelyn and Brendan Dick, right. NO_B30golf02_23_mixed_fours

Dougie Auld and Ben Love receiving the Royal Bank of Scotland Cup and the WBGC Open trophy from club captain Doreen Mainds. NO_B30golf03_23_Dougie_Doreen_Ben

Lucas Hendesron, Ben Love and Craig Young with the Bank of Scotland cup, the WBGC Open Trophy and the best scratch score shield respectively. NO_B30golf04_23_whiting_bay

The 2023 WBGC Junior Open champion Rory Stewart receives his trophy from club captain Doreen Mainds. NO_B30golf05_23_junior_open

The players, caddies and personal assistants for the 2023 WBGC Junior Open. NO_B30golf06_23_junior_group

Winner of the Lamlash Junior Open, Rory Stewart. NO_B30golf07_23_lamlash_junior