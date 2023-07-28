August exhibition at library

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The August exhibition at Arran Library will feature the work of Orca Krafts.

Orca Krafts began life on Arran in 2017 offering art and craft classes.

In 2018 Vikki MacDonald took on premises in Brodick and the business grew along with the art work.





In 2022 she decided to have a break from the classes and shop and she has been working on painting, commissions and work for mainland galleries.

Vikki said: “Inspired by the beauty of Arran and my love of painting, I am now at a place in my life where I paint for pleasure, selling a few on the way. This works really well alongside my day job of teaching; 19 years teacher of art in Durham and five years teaching primary on Arran.”

The exhibition will be on all month.



