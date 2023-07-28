Arran businesses on Thistle awards shortlist

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

Three Arran businesses have made the regional shortlist for Scotland’s premier tourism and events industry awards.

The Scottish Thistle Awards, with headline sponsor Johnstons of Elgin, celebrate the best of the tourism and events industry, which is worth £11.5 billion to the Scottish economy.





Thirty tourism businesses, events and individuals are in the running to receive the prestigious award, as the shortlist for the regional finals is revealed.

VisitArran is among the tourism businesses and organisations shortlisted in the West of Scotland Thistle Awards. It has been named as a finalist in the Celebrating Thriving Communities Award alongside Ayrshire and Arran Destination Alliance.

VisitArran chief executive Sheila Gilmore said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted in this new Celebrating Thriving Communities category. This is a great reflection of the collaboration between Arran community groups, businesses and VisitArran and this shortlist is a celebration for us all.”

Auchrannie Resort is shortlisted in the Best Hotel Experience category, sponsored by Fishers, alongside Trump Turnberry. The Arran hotel is also shortlisted in the Tourism and Hospitality Employer of the Year Award.





Shortlisted in the Best Outdoor or Adventure Experience category are Bellevue Farm in Blackwaterfoot.

The Scottish Thistle Awards are delivered by VisitScotland in partnership with regional awards programmes and supported by a panel of industry representatives. The five different regional award ceremonies will take place in September, October and November before the regional winners go through to the national final in December.

The awards champion innovation, collaboration and sustainable practices, in line with the ambitions of the national tourism strategy, Outlook 2030.

Responsible tourism is at the heart of the Scottish Thistle Awards, supporting the aim for Scotland to be recognised globally as a leader in this field.

Every entry was required to provide clear evidence on how their business addresses responsible tourism, with new categories such as the Celebrating Thriving Communities Award, Inclusive Tourism Award and Climate Action Award introduced this year.

There are 14 regional categories and the national-only categories.

This year saw more than 600 entries submitted, including almost 1,200 nominations from members of the public keen to give hotels, restaurants, B&Bs, visitor attractions and individuals the chance to earn the recognition they deserve in the part they play in making Scotland such a fantastic place to visit.

VisitScotland regional director Lynsey Eckford said: “It is fantastic to see such a strong representation from Ayrshire and Arran in the regional finals of the Scottish Thistle Awards.

“These entries show the strength and depth of the tourism offer in Ayrshire & Arran, from quality visitor attractions and experiences to example of collaboration and innovation and much more. I wish all those shortlisted the very best of luck at the West of Scotland Thistle Awards.”

The West of Scotland final will take place at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow on September 28 2023.

VisitArran’s Katie Murchie and Sheila Gilmore hard at work in their Brodick office. 01_B30thistle01_30_visit_arra_sheila