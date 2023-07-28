Arran Banner Letters – week 30, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Stories of stones

Sir,

Last year I was pleased to see that the site of King Edward’s 1902 picnic by the Machrie Moor road had been tidied up and had had an explanatory board installed. It is now fit for a visit by the new King, should he choose to follow in the footsteps of his great-great-grandfather when he makes his first visit to Arran as monarch.





Also, being a fan of the old milestones, this year I was gratified to see that the elusive Milestone 27 north of Blackwaterfoot had been cleared of vegetation and was now visible. These regular old distance markers are a welcome sight to weary travellers on two legs or two wheels.

However, the original Milestone 32 at Dougarie, revealed 11 or 12 years ago when the brambles were cleared away from in front of the boathouse, as covered in the Banner at the time, has disappeared. When I first noticed in autumn 2020 that it had gone, at the start of the work to create the wedding venue, the project manager assured North Ayrshire Council Planning Services that “Milestone 32 is still on-site on the grounds of Dougarie Boathouse and will be re-installed inside the existing fence line at the end of the works when safe to do so”.

The position of this milestone, as opposed to the small replacement installed 20 or 30 years ago when it was thought the original was lost, is significant because it shows at that time the route round Arran crossed the Iorsa by a ford roughly where the stepping-stones are now.

The conversion has long since been completed and the boathouse is operating as a wedding venue. So why has this milestone, in remarkably good condition after its long period under the brambles and arguably an important piece of Arran’s heritage, not yet been replaced?





Yours,

Jane Ann Liston,

St Andrews.

‘Woven into island life’

Sir,

On the MV Caledonian Isles ferry, I noticed the somewhat ironic slogan ‘woven into island life’ at the bottom of my receipt.

It is part of island life but, sadly, the weave is broken so instead of that comfortable feeling, there is anxiety, fear, anger and frustration at the lack of resilience and reliability in the ferry service in recent times.

Yours,

Sally Campbell,

Lamlash.

Reverse timetable plea

Sir,

I understand it is costing myself, along the other taxpayers, more than £30,000 per day to charter MV Alfred from Pentland Ferries.

Since this is supposed to HELP the community on Arran, why is the larger ferry MV Caledonian Isles operating its normal timetable rather than the reverse timetable normally operated by MV Isle of Arran.

Such a reverse would allow islanders to get an early 7am sailing from the island with a late return at 7.20pm. Instead we have the expensive charter sitting in harbour or getting out of the way of the Caledonian Isles as it struggles to keep to timetable because she can’t operate properly from the Irish berth, whereas Alfred can.

Take the pressure off the CaIedonian Isles and give Alfred a chance to see what it can do – at least for the next couple of weeks.

Yours,

Eric Gilmour,

Lochwinnoch.

The original milestone 32 in front of Dougarie boathouse, with replacement on the right. 01_B30milestone01_23_dougarie_boathouse

King Edward’s picnic site. NO_B30milestone02_23_king_picnic

The slogan at the bottom of the receipt. NO_B30calmac01_23_ferry_ticket