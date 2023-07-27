Record Everest climber gives talk on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Arran Mountain Festival team is thrilled to be hosting world-leading mountaineer, mountain guide, adventurer and speaker Kenton Cool this August.

Marking 70 years since the first ascent of Mount Everest, Kenton will give an illustrated talk about the world’s highest peak’s remarkable mountaineering history.

Having reached the summit of Everest for the 17th time this spring, Kenton holds the record for the most non-Sherpa ascents and is one of the world’s most sought-after mountain guides. His clients have included Sir Ranulph Fiennes, an illustrious adventurer in his own right.





Now Kenton has created a new show to take audiences on a fascinating journey through the history of the highs and lows of summit attempts on one of the world’s most magnificent mountains: from its first “discovery” as part of the Great Indian Trigonometric Survey, through to the perceived “bucket list adventure” that it is considered today.

Everest: The Untold Story is being held at Arran High School, Lamlash, on Friday August 25 at 7.30pm and is being sponsored by Arran Active.

Tickets, priced £15, are available at Arran Active – cash only – or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk





