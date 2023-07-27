Announcements – July 28, 2023

DEATH

MACGREGOR – Helen. Formerly of Murray Crescent Lamlash, peacefully at Buckreddan Care Centre on Friday July 21, 2023. Helen, aged 85 years, loved wife of the late Ian, beloved mother of Calum, Graeme and Sheila and much loved granny. Funeral service at Lamlash Church on Friday, August 4 at 11.30am and thereafter to Lamlash Cemetery. All welcome. No flowers please.

AKNOWLEDGEMENT

Muriel Tod – Jean, Mary and all the family would like to thank everyone who attended the funeral to remember Muriel. Grateful thanks to Jean Hunter for support and for the uplifting service and to David & Clair Hendry for their caring arrangements. Appreciation to organist Jo and piper Rory for the music. Thank you for all the care given by Arran War Memorial & Crosshouse Hospitals, Doctors, Nurses & Carers, and the Scottish air ambulance. Thank you for all cards, letters, phone calls & flowers. Also thank you for the generous donation of over £300 to ArCaS.