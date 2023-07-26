Free street theatre workshops on offer

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran residents have the chance to take part in street theatre workshops and performances next month as part of the McLellan Arts Festival.

Surge, the company which runs projects to develop street arts, physical theatre and circus in Scotland, is offering the workshops which are free and there are numerous opportunities to attend. Participants must be over 13 years old and there is no upper age limit.

No experience of street theatre is necessary, just a willingness to try out new things.





All costumes/props will be provided by Surge, as well as the chance to learn the skills to become a street performer and to try out Surge’s street theatre acts.

The events will take place on: Thursday August 24, at Brodick Hall, from 6pm to 8.30pm; Friday August 25, at Arran Youth Foundations cabins in Lamlash, from 4pm to 7pm; Saturday August 26, at Brodick Hall from 10am to 4pm.

For further information, or to secure your place, contact Karen Veitch at karen@surge.scot or 0141 248 6910. Notes of interest from groups will also be welcomed.



