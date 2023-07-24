Senior pupils receive mental health and discrimination training

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

Prior to schools finishing up for the summer break more than 200 children from Arran and across North Ayrshire attended a mental health and wellbeing training conference at Saltcoats Town Hall.

Hosted by North Ayrshire Council in partnership with See Me – Scotland’s national programme dedicated to ending mental health discrimination, the event provided interactive lessons for S5 and S6 pupils.





Joining Arran pupils were other seniors from Kilwinning, Auchenharvie, Greenwood, St Matthews, Largs, Ardrossan, Irvine Royal and Lockhart schools.

See Me is funded by the Scottish government and managed by Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) and The Mental Health Foundation.

Their training sessions are designed to equip senior pupils so that they can act as mental health ambassadors and leaders and inspire others to join their fight to end mental health stigma and to promote support available both in and out of school.

Wendy Halliday, director at See Me, said: “Supporting North Ayrshire with our ongoing training programme is a brilliant example of how our programme is working closely with local authorities to end mental health stigma and discrimination.





“The sessions were a brilliant success, and we received such good feedback from the young people taking part, who will now be steering the helm of their own in-house training to fellow pupils and peer groups, starting in the new school term.

“They were also an opportunity to help us spread the word about the wealth of support available out there – including our online emoji-powered jukebox – called FeelsFM.

“Here, the young people can listen to uplifting playlists and also have an opportunity to share their opinions on how we tackle stigma for young people.

“Our shared goal is to create a North Ayrshire – and indeed Scotland – where everyone can get the right help at the right time.

“So we will continue to work closely with North Ayrshire Council to learn from each other and take the necessary actions when needed so that residents can live happier and healthier lives in a stigma-free Scotland.”

Councillor Shaun Macaulay, cabinet member for education and young people, said: “It is a pleasure to be teaming up with See Me once again. These recent events are a brilliant example of how the council is working directly with organisations which are experts in their field as we address the barriers young people and their families face.

“Identifying and breaking down these barriers is central to any action to improve mental health, so by expanding the See Me network of pupil mentors and mental health ambassadors, we can work closely with communities, schools and policy-makers to create the best environments possible for mental wellbeing, where people can be themselves and realise their ambitions.”

Further information about See Me can be found at www.seemescotland.org/ and the FeelsFM jukebox can be tested at https://feelsfm.co.uk/