Auchrannie says thank you for 35 years of support

The Auchrannie Resort is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year and has paid tribute to the many people who have contributed to its success.

Owners Iain and Linda Johnston originally bought the Auchrannie Hotel in 1988 and over the ensuing years the business has grown to include lodges, luxury retreats, a playbarn, outdoor adventure centre, motorhome facility and a spa resort with two swimming pools and three restaurants.

A spokesperson from Auchrannie said: “We’ve come a long way since 1988, but one thing that hasn’t changed in 35 years is our commitment to delivering great guest service.





“Of course, without amazing team members and loyal guests we would not have reached this significant milestone on our journey. So, as we turn 35, we want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been part of the story so far.”

Iain founded Auchrannie Resort in 1988 with the help of Ronnie Mann and Linda Johnston and was the managing director until 2010. Sadly, Iain passed away in 2015 and Ronnie also retired in 2015, however, he remains on the board and is still involved in the Auchrannie on a consultancy basis.

Linda is the executive chairperson and still takes a practical and strategic interest in most aspects of the business. Auchrannie Resort became an employee owned company in November 2017 to ensure that it remains an independent, locally run organisation with community values at its heart.





Richard Small, Ronnie Mann, Linda Johnston and David Johnston celebrate their 35th anniversary with some of the current Auchrannie staff. No_B28Auchrannie01_23_35_anniversary

Iain and Linda Johnston with a staff of six when they bought the Auchrannie Hotel in 1988. No_B28Auchrannie02_23_35_anniversary_1988

Iain Johnston at the official opening of the Auchrannie Spa Resort in 2002. No_B28Auchrannie03_23_35_spa_resort