The Snail and the Whale sculpture wins sand building contest

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Words and pictures by Hugh Boag

After a mixed weekend of weather the sun shone for the Whiting Bay gala weekend beach sculpture competition.

The always popular event attracted a particularly healthy entry this year and after a shaky start because the tide was still in at the 2pm kick off time there were a host of splendid entries created in less than two hours stretching right along the beach.





There was everything from a car, a fort, two viking longships, fish an animals of every descrption, a model of holy isle and even a snake eating an ice cream cone!

In all there were 34 entires in the competition – 26 families, seven children and one adult and judge Tim Pomeroy had a tought task during the afternoon in picking winners in each category and also handing out highly commended prizes at the prizegiving.

However, the overall winners on the day – who picked up the coveted people’s champion award were the Davies family from North Connell – Finlay, Gregor and Thomas, mum Beth and dad Roddy – with their Snail and the Whale creation.

The sun also shone for the teddy bears picnic on Monday afternoon where the children taking part had a great time playing games and running races and the weekend of events were rounded up by a car treasure hunt on Monday night.





*See centre spread for full coverage of the other events.

The Davies family, Finlay, Gregor and Thomas with mum and dad Beth and Roddy Davies from North Connell who won the people’s choice trophy with their Snail and the Whale creation. 01_B29sand01_23_peoples-choice

Judge Tim Pomeroy presents the people’s choice award to Thomas, Gregor and Finlay Davies. 01_B29sand02_23_tim_pomeroy

The Lapsley Love team with their creation of a snake eating an ice cream cone. 01_B29sand04_23_lapsey_love

A Viking longship carved in the sand. 01_B29sand05_23_viking_ship

A sand sculpture of Holy Isle is mirrored in the background by the real thing. 01_B29sand06_23_holy_isle

A stunning starfish created on the rocky shore. 01_B29sand07_23_star_fish

The Hogwarts Express gets a makeover in sand. 01_B29sand08_23_hogwarts_express

Boys put the finishing touches to the octopus sculpture. 01_B29sand09_23_finishing_touches

There was a big crowd of contestants at the prizegiving. 01_B29sand10_23_big_crowd

Frankie Lucas of Whiting Bay sits in the racing car he created. 01_B29sand11_23_driving_car

A chicken with eggs gets the final touches. 01_B29sand12_23_chicken_eggs

Judge Tim Pomeroy had a difficult job in deciding the winners. 01_B29sand13_23_judge_tim

The Scripure Union at work on their giant turtle. 01_B29sand14_23_turtle_pond

A family at work on their castle creation. 01_B29sand15_23_family_work

Contestants stretched far along Whiting Bay beach during the event. 01_B29sand16_23_packed_beach

The winner of the best teddy competition at the teddy bears picnic. 01_B29teddy01_23_bay_picnic

Children enjoy a sack race at the teddy bears picnic. 01_B29teddy02_23_sack_race