Lunch club extended thanks to charity grant

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran Community and Voluntary Service (ACVS) has been awarded a grant by the Auchrannie Charitable Trust (ACT) to support its weekly lunch club over the summer.

The lunch club is staffed by volunteers and aims to bring together older, socially-isolated people in a warm friendly environment to socialise over a good meal.

The grant from ACT will allow the club to operate on a weekly basis from June through to August this year.





In addition to financial support, team members from Auchrannie have also offered to assist in the running of some of the weekly sessions.

Sheridan Waldon, development officer at Arran CVS, said: “During the ongoing cost of living crisis, this funding means we can continue to support older people in our community by offering a free, nutritious meal in a warm and welcoming environment once a week.”