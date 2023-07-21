Juniors outshine the adults at Kildonan fun run

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Organisers of the Kildonan Fun Week enjoyed a better than expected turnout at their annual fun run which usually attracts a handful of holidaymakers and a small contingent of dedicated local runners.

The warm air and the gentle breeze helped attract 20 runners, 10 of them juniors with the youngest competitor just six-years-old.

As usual, the runners set off on the chime of the old church bell which now is located outside the village hall where refreshments and snacks were available for the runners, supporters and the visitors.





First to return after a loop up the steep hill and on the main road before descending back into the village was Tom Corlett who is visiting from Lancashire. Next over the line was Arran local David Black who is a regular competitor and previous winner of the race on many occasions.

Heather Nimmo of Airdrie was the first female over the line and Whiting Bay local Frankie Lucas was the first junior competitor over the line. Every runner completed the race although it did take some of the supervised youngsters more than an hour and a half to complete it.

After the runners caught their breaths, Steve Kelly who has been organising the race since 1988 and who has kept meticulous records of each race, presented the winners with their trophies. As well as hearty congratulations and words of praise from Steve, all of the runners received a participation medal and praise for their efforts in completing the 4.2 mile race.





Tom Corlett of Lancashire and Heather Nimmo of Airdrie with their Kildonan Fun Run trophies. 01_B29KildFunRun01_23_Tom_Heather

The fun run attracted a record number of junior runners with the youngest participant aged just six. 01_B29KildFunRun02_23_young_runners

The runners set off with the younger runners at the front.

01_B29KildFunRun03_23_set-off-go

Tom Corlett is the first over the finish line. 01_B29KildFunRun04_23_Tom_Corlett

Senior winner David Black crosses the finish line. 01_B29KildFunRun05_23_David Black

First female over the line, Heather Nimmo gives the thumbs-up. 01_B29KildFunRun06_23_Heather_Nimmo

Junior winner Frankie Lucas crosses the finish line long before any of his peers. 01_B29KildFunRun07_23_Frankie_Lucas

Arran’s running legend, Tommy Gilmore crosses the line with a smile on his face. 01_B29KildFunRun08_23_Tommy_Gilmore

A young runner puts in a heroic effort to cross the finish line sprinting. 01_B29KildFunRun09_23_run_burst

Two young girls finish the race with a smile. 01_B29KildFunRun10_23_girls_run_smile

Steve Kelly presents Tom Corlett with the gents trophy. 01_B29KildFunRun11_23_Tom_trophy

Steve Kelly presents Heather Nimmo with the ladies trophy. 01_B29KildFunRun12_23_Heather_Steve

Junior winner, Frankie Lucas is congratulated by Steve for his fine performance in the race. 01_B29KildFunRun13_23_Frankie_Steve