Getting people out and about

The expansion of the community transport scheme, which we report on this week, is good news.

To be able to get more people out of their houses, not just for medical appointments but out into the community, is a fantastic plan which should be full heartedly supported.

This will be a particular benefit to those who live in isolated locations – and there are many on Arran who do so – as well as anyone with mobility or other health needs.





Arran CVS is to be congratulated on its foresight in getting this off the ground with a pilot project last year and it is to be commended in getting nearly 100 people already using the transport scheme.

But it has been relying on its dedicated volunteer drivers using their own cars. These individuals are to be commended on their community spirit by freely giving of their time, adding wear and tear to their own vehicles while coping with high fuel costs.

The fact Arran CVS now has its own vehicles takes the provision of community transport to a new level and we wish it well in expanding the service as it plans.

But more volunteer drivers are needed and that is maybe where readers can help. Volunteering is one of the most rewarding things you can do and, in this case, will make a positive difference to the people you would be helping.



