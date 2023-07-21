Ferry disrupted Brodick Highland Games to feature in new TV show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

Arran is to feature in the first episode of a new documentary series that goes behind the scenes at CalMac over the last year.

But it is likely to mean more bad publicity for the island as the episode was filmed on the day of Brodick Highland Games last year when there was serious ferry disruption both for visitors arriving and leaving at the end of the day, all of which was captured by the film crew.





The opening episode of the series Island Crossings will be shown on the BBC Scotland channel on Sunday at 9pm.

On the busiest day of the year for the Ardrossan to Brodick crossing, port staff are dealing with delays and cancellations, while engineers struggle with a fault with MV Caledonian Isles engine. As queues build, port assistants Debra Carr and Kirsty Taylor-Walsh do their best to keep people happy.

However, with no ETA on the engine fix, and limited information for the growing crowds, tensions are rising.

Not only are there crowds of revellers hoping to make the journey for the Highland games, but one of the event’s headlining bands – Kilbarchan Pipe Band – are also in the queue, along with the master of ceremonies and several heavy events competitors, who have been in training for the games for months.





The games will be seriously affected without some of the main performers and participants, and it is on CalMac to save the day.

However, once on Arran it is hoped there will be some nice coverage of the Highland games taking place, with some hasty alterations to the schedule.

The eight-part documentary series promises to go behind the scenes as staff, passengers and island residents deal with the challenges of island life and island travel.

The series will show through the eyes of crew and islanders just how much the ferry company’s services underpin much of life in Scotland’s west coast rural communities.

The series has been created by IWC Media, the production company behind Susan Calman’s Secret Scotland (Channel 5), Scotland’s Home of The Year (BBC One) and Location, Location, Location (Channel 4).