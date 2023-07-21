Brodick Church summer fete
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
The popular Brodick Church summer fete being held tomorrow (Saturday) is expected to be as big a success as always.
The usual stalls including home-baking, books, bric-a-brac and tombola will be there, as will the tearoom and other attractions. The highlight of the fete is always the duck derby and the chance to win £100 for a £1 ticket sees the excitement build as the afternoon draw nears.
Doors open at 2pm when it is hoped there will be the usual crowd waiting to grab the best bargains.