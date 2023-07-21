We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The popular Brodick Church summer fete being held tomorrow (Saturday) is expected to be as big a success as always.

The usual stalls including home-baking, books, bric-a-brac and tombola will be there, as will the tearoom and other attractions. The highlight of the fete is always the duck derby and the chance to win £100 for a £1 ticket sees the excitement build as the afternoon draw nears.

Doors open at 2pm when it is hoped there will be the usual crowd waiting to grab the best bargains.



