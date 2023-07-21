Arran Banner Golf – week 29, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday July 13, Summer Cup and Scratch 2. A total of 33 played in better conditions despite a few showers in the morning. Scoring from a range of handicaps complimenting the course and diligent work of the green staff who are doing a

superb job in spite of the recent weather problems. Result: 1 Derek Harrison 78-21=57, 2 Serge El Adm 71-13=58, 3 Gordon MacIntyre 77-19=58, 4 Willie Currie 69-9-60, 5 Craig Young 62 +1=63. Scratch Craig Young with a 62. There were 7 magic twos

Jake Young @14, N.Stewart @15, I Bremner, Sc Campbell, D MacFarlane, W Currie, C.Young all @16th. Hole no 4 was drawn, another rollover.

Saturday July 15. Championship final over 36 holes, Craig Young +1 vs Iain Murchie 8. The first 18 holes of the final was played in dry conditions despite the forecast of constant rain showers. Iain understood it was going to be an uphill battle playing against the quality of Craig’s golf game. However, he tried his best and was only 3 down after the first 9 holes, in the back nine he scored 33, but a few superb birdies, by both, increased his deficit to 5 through 18.





The first three holes of the second session scored 5,3,5, then Craig’s putter got hot and three further birdies increased his lead to 9 holes. [During the 28 holes completed Craig had three magic twos @4th, 5th and 16th] A superb approach by both at the 10th gave

the chance of another birdie, however after a valiant effort to keep the game alive Iain’s put just shaved the hole and put an end to the game.

During the presentation of prizes, the spectators were thanked for turning out to watch and the green staff complimented for the condition of the course and greens. Club Champion for 2023 – Craig Young.

Sunday July 16, Hamilton Bowl (bogey), 13 played. 1 Billy Skinner level BIH, 2 Dylan Smith level BIH, 3 Lee Dutton level. Scratch Neil Stewart 6 to bogey. There were two magic twos both @14 th Scott MacFarlane and Neil Stewart. Hole 14 was drawn.

Fixtures: This weekend is the Whiting Bay Open. Sunday July 23, Scratch Cup 3 tee-offs at 9am and 12noon. Monday July 24, Island mixed fours. Thursday July 27, Summer Cup.





Ladies section: Wednesday July 12, Medal round five. 1 Susan Butchard 75-12=63, 2 June Richardson 90-26=64 BIH. Scratch, Susan Butchard 75.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday July 12, Summer Trophy, 22 played. 1 Sean Higgins (21)-61, 2 Neil Lucas (14)-6 2acb, 3 David Morrison (9)-62. 4 Danny Head (6)-63. Markus Kroner (3)-68 – lowest gross. Magic twos Dylan Smith @2nd, David Morrison @4th and 7th.

Sunday July 16, The Raymond Curtis Salver. After the hot dry weather of June a miserable Fair Sunday morning resulted in a low turnout for the Raymond Curtis but those brave souls that did play enjoyed a course in fine condition with the greens speeding up nicely for “The Open” next weekend.

Eight played and Neil (Sonic) Lucas returned a fine 61 to win by 5 shots from his nearest challenger, Neil Richardson. 1 Neil Lucas (13)-61, 2 Neil Richardson (5)-66

3 Cameron Bruce (16)-68. Danny Head returned the only magic twos of the day @4th and 16th.

Fixtures: Saturday and Sunday July 22 and 23, The Hunter Furnishings WBGC Gents Open; Monday July 24, The WBGC Junior Open. Wednesday 26th July – The Jim Pirie Quaich (Stableford)

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday July 13, Vice Captains Prize, ladies. Silver: 1 and scratch Shona Weir 50-7=43, 2 Val Crawford 51-6=45 BIH, 3 Fiona Henderson 58-13=45. Bronze: 1 and winner of Vice Captain’s Prize – Ruth Hardy 58-17=41, 2 Isobel McDonald 57-15=42, 3 MaryJo Tod 61-15=46. Magic two V Crawford.

Saturday July 15, Charlie Sym Rosebowl, gents. 1st Class: 1 C Rutterford 28pts, 2 Stuart Law 27pts, 3. Wm Kelso 25pts. Magic twos J Faulkner and C Rutterford.

Sunday July 16, 12 hole medal, gents. 1. J. Faulkner 49-7=42, 2 R Crawford 51-7=44 BIH, 3 S Black 51-7=44. 2nd Class: 1 Wm. Kelso 55-13=42, 2. D Logan 52-9=43 BIH

3 Wm McNally 55-12=43. Scratch Gary Campbell 47. Magic twos J Faulkner and D McAllister

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday July 12, 18 hole medal. 1 G McKinnon 62-3=59 and scratch, 2 D Logan 75-13=62, 3 R Logan 72-8=64.

Saturday July 15, 18 hole medal. 1 G Andrew 71-13=58, 2 J Quigley 72-12=60 BIH, 3 E McKinnon 59-+1=60 scratch. Great scratch score by Ewan!

Fixtures: Saturday July 22, 18 hole hedal and Lochranza Castle Trophy. Wednesday July 26, 18 hole medal.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday July 12, Summer Cup, 31 played. 1 John Beattie 89-25=64, 2 Ewan McKinnon 62+2=64, 3 Calum Duncan 76-12=64, Scratch Ewan McKinnon 62

Sunday July 16, Navy Shield, 17 played. 1 Donald McKinnie 37pts, 2 John Beattie 37pts, 3 Bill Donaldson 36pts.

Fixtures: Sunday July 23, Club Trophy. Wednesday July 26, Summer Cup.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday July 11, Peter Sutton. 1 Phil Betley 57, 2 Alex Morrison-Cowan 66 BIH, 3 Brian Sherwood 66.

Tuesday July 18, Peter Sutton. 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 62, 2 John Milesi 65, 3 Campbell Laing 71.

Fixtures: Tuesday July 25, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary, tee off 12.30pm/ 5.30pm. Anyone playing in the evening please contact Brian by Monday night.

Runner-up Iain Murchie presents the Lamlash Club Championship trophy to Craig Young. NO_B29golf01_23_club_champion

Craig Young drives off at the 8th tee. NO_B29golf02_23_eighth_tee

Congratulations all round as Chris wins the match at the 10th hole. NO_B29golf03_win_match