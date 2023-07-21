Arran author pens new suspense-filled novel

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Book review

Whiting Bay author Michael Wood has finally finished his latest novel Elizabeth Craggs after five years, a house move and a full property renovation.

Michael started writing the novel when he lived in the Lake District but it was put on hold for a year as he and his partner, Dorothy, went house hunting, having decided they wanted to live by the sea again.





Although they considered other locations it was almost inevitable that they eventually chose Arran, which was their favourite holiday island.

After their move to Arran in 2019, a further two years were lost due to property renovation and golf, and he eventually completed the novel over the next two years.

During Michael’s 15 years of living in the Lake District he became well-known among the bookshops and readers of Cumbria; his novels (literary thrillers) achieving both commercial and literary success.

His latest novel is a small departure from his usual male perspective.





“I have always written male-dominated thrillers in the past,” Michael explained, “so I thought it was time to write a more nuanced story from a woman’s point of view, while still maintaining the excitement.”

The novel’s introduction reads:

‘Elizabeth Craggs is a suspense-filled story of mystery and romance brought to you by the author of the best selling thriller – The Fell Walker.

‘Daughter of a struggling Lake District sheep farmer, and fresh out of university, Elizabeth’s long term ambition was to become a Labour politician and speak for the poor.

‘Instead, she is tempted into a world of millionaires and easy money by working for a charismatic Frenchman, who buys properties for the rich.

‘When a man’s body is found in a local river Elizabeth suspects that one of her millionaire clients could be his killer and, with the police drawing blanks, she decides to try to prove it.

‘The story takes the reader from the Lake District to Guatamala, Mexico, USA, Switzerland, Scotland, and back again – a drama-filled journey where lives are lost but love is won, a journey which eventually leads Elizabeth to a terrifying encounter in a beautiful lakeside location, where her quest for the truth reaches a startling conclusion.

‘This is a story for lovers young and old who are also lovers of drama, lovers of travel, lovers of romance, and most of all – lovers of the Lake District.’

Elizabeth Craggs is available from Amazon in paperback at £9.99 and on Kindle at £2.99 and at Arran Active in Brodick, Ship House in Lamlash, Bay Stores in Whiting Bay, and at the Post Office in Whiting Bay.