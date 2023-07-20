Announcements – July 21, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Elsie Irving – Keith and family would like to thank everyone who attended the funeral to remember Elsie. The retiring offering raised £670 for ArCaS. Thank you to the Arran Medical Team for their care and attention and to Clair and David Hendry for funeral arrangements. Special thanks to Fiona Borland for support and conducting the service and Duncan at Lamlash Golf Club for the catering. Also thank you for the numerous cards, flowers and kind words which all mean so much.