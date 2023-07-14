Take part in the Big Butterfly Count

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation is calling on people across Scotland to take part in this year’s Big Butterfly Count from today (Friday) until August 6, to help scientists understand the impact of climate change on the country’s most-loved butterflies.

Last year’s record temperatures, heatwave and drought caused some of the plants that caterpillars feed on to wither and die. To help scientists discover what the ongoing impact of this extreme weather has been, the Scottish public is being asked to spend 15 minutes in any sunny spot and record the number and type of butterflies they see.

Last year, people across Scotland carried out 3,633 counts as part of the Big Butterfly Count, spotting 24,111 butterflies and day-flying moths. The most commonly spotted species across the country included meadow brown, small white and ringlet. Scientists need to know how these and other species are faring and are relying on the Scottish public to help.





Butterflies are indicators of a healthy natural environment. With half of the UK’s butterfly species already threatened or near threatened with extinction, it’s never been more important to understand how our insects are responding to the changing climate and to take action to protect them.

For more information and to take part, visit www.bigbutterflycount.org or download the free Big Butterfly Count app.