Mar’verick visits Arran on epic journey

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A conservation charity has revealed the epic three-month journey of a rare white-tailed eagle which hatched at Aberdeenshire before journeying to Arran.

Mar’verick, born at Aberdeenshire’s Mar Lodge Estate and named after Maverick, the iconic fighter pilot in the film Top Gun, has been closely monitored since birth as part of RSPB Scotland’s East Scotland Sea Eagle introduction project, allowing the National Trust for Scotland and the RSPB to form a map documenting his travels around the country.

Until 2020 white-tailed eagles had not bred successfully in Deeside, making it even more special to have this rare raptor species nesting at Mar Lodge Estate.





The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) hopes that not only will this unique tracking data help experts to monitor the growth of Scotland’s white-tailed eagle population – which is an endangered species – but will also inspire people to follow the adventures of Mar’verick around Scotland this summer.

Data provided by RSPB Scotland shows the eagle has travelled from Mar Lodge Estate in Aberdeenshire up across the north of Scotland and all the way down to Arran, between January and April 2023.

In just a three-month period, Mar’verick visited over 20 NTS places, including Brodick Castle, Garden and Country Park.

Mar’verick’s adventures and visits have inspired the conservation charity to call on the people of Ayrshire and Arran and the surrounds to follow his example and support its work to protect, share and enjoy nature, beauty and heritage this summer, by visiting some of the most unique and special places in Scotland.





In Ayrshire and Arran this summer, adults and children alike can experience a range of events, from nature-focused activities such as K9s at the Castle, a fun day of special games and doggy treats held at Brodick Castle on Monday August 7.

Ian McLelland, general manager for the South and West at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “Over the coming months, we have some exciting projects coming to fruition which will give our supporters even more experiences to share this summer.

“Mar’verick has proven himself to be the NTS’s number one adventurer, visiting over 20 places since the beginning of this year.

“With a place for every interest, age and passion, we can’t wait to see people rise to Mar’verick’s challenge and see how many NTS places they can visit over the coming months.”

For more information on the National Trust for Scotland, or the events taking place visit: www.nts.org.uk.