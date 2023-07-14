Market Day at high school

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Events Arran is holding a Market Day from 11am until 3pm on Sunday July 16 at Arran High School.

Following on from the work EA had undertaken to set up arranmakers.com to provide free website space for local makers during the pandemic to help showcase the talent of art and crafts makers on the island, it is now able to have indoor markets to help support this. Please come along to see what amazing produce is available.



