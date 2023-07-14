Library extends mobile service with another southend run

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran’s mobile library service is to get an additional run to Whiting Bay on Thursday afternoons.

Prior to the pandemic, the mobile library ran an almost daily service across the island, however, this was reduced to a northern area service on Monday and a southern area service the following Monday.

Now, owing to an increase in demand, the van will also do a Thursday run to its most popular locations at Lamlash and Whiting Bay. The van will stop at St Molios in Lamlash at 2.30pm for 20 minutes, then McKelvie Road, Lamlash, for 20 minutes, from 3pm, then on to Whiting Bay where it will stop at the putting green for 20 minutes at 3.50pm, before heading to Hamilton Terrace where it will spend 20 minutes starting at 4.25pm.





Arran librarian Nickey Summer said anyone in any area is welcome to call the library if they wish to make use of the mobile library service. There are specific stops on the alternating southend and northend routes, however, they can add locations if required and if possible.

The mobile library can also bring requested books and it carries a wide range of contemporary titles which will appeal to readers. Nickey added: “We welcome new and past borrowers and encourage people to use the mobile library service.”

The Arran Library can be contacted on 01770 302835 or by email at arranlibrary@north-ayrshire.gov.uk





Librarian Rona Fulton and the mobile library van at an event earlier this year. 01_B28mobilelibrary01_23_additional_run