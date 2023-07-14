Holy Isle sports paddle challenge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran Kayak Club and Otter’s Tail Arran are running a paddle sports

challenge on Arran tomorrow (Saturday).

There are already 20 entries for the event but there is still time to take part.

The 11km route starts in Lamlash and will take participants round the Holy Isle. The race starts at noon, permitting travel from the mainland in the morning, and is open

to all seaworthy craft including stand up padle boards.





The ethos is for a fun day out and, whilst there will be a race element to the day, the emphasis will be on everyone safely completing the challenge. The event is open to everyone aged 14 and over in single person craft and over 10s in double boats. It is a family friendly event, but all participants should be comfortable in winds up to force four. The cost for adults is £15 and children £10, with all profits going to local sea-

based charities.

The course has been run for the last five years as a local event, with a record time of one hour and 15 minutes in an ocean surf ski, but this summer, with sponsorship from Otter’s Tail and support from Arran Yacht Club’s, the event is being opened up to everyone.

To enter, log onto the events and courses page on the SCA website and look up ocean racing or contact andy@otterstail.co.uk.



