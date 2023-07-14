Communities report calls for sweeping changes in ferry services

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

The chairperson of the Ferries Communities Board, Angus Campbell, has called for sweeping changes to way that ferry services are provided in Scotland.

The board, made up of community representatives from islands and other users of ferry services across Scotland, has published its findings and recommendations as suggested by the Project Neptune review.





Commissioned in 2021 and published last year, the Project Neptune review investigated the governance arrangements among the tripartite setup of Transport Scotland, Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited and David MacBrayne Limited and its subsidiaries.

As part of this the board has just published its Communities Report on the future management of ferries.

Among its recommendations it calls for the merging of CalMac and CMAL into one body which, it says, will make it more efficient, will produce financial savings and create a clear line of responsibility and accountability back to stakeholders.

It also calls for a change of culture in the tripartite arrangement with a move away from the “make do and mend and a can’t do attitude” to a “way of working that encourages continual improvement, is reactive to needs and shows ambition for our islands”.





On the topic of communication, the Communities Report was scathing, describing communications as “partial and late and in some instances not trusted”.

It also said that consultation was often seen as tokenism and efforts to engage by community groups was seen as a waste of their time. As part of the culture change it said that there “is a need to win back the trust of communities”.

It also suggested that a ferries commissioner be established to help regulate and drive up standards of services, however, it did not specify the exact remit of the position and stressed that it would need to be independent and not another layer of ineffectual bureaucracy.

On the topic of island accessibility the report found that “there is a strong feeling that until capacity improves a system of protecting islanders for essential and important travel should be introduced on routes where local communities require it”.

Additionally, it said that the concept of regular island users having access to multiple tickets at a discounted rate is thought fair.

Discussing future contracts, the report states that “design of future services should start from the baseline of what each island community and economy needs to make them most effective and sustainable. The aspiration should be to build a future system around a service not a timetable and what works best for an operator”.

It went on to say: “This approach needs islander input into the design and construction of the next contract and a permanent place in evaluating performance and making necessary changes.”

The Communities Report concluded with the assessment that “the vast majority of communities do not feel the present ferry system is designed to maximise benefit for islanders”.

It suggests that “there needs to be reset in the relationship between those designing and managing life line services and the communities they serve” and that “change needs to happen immediately”.

More critically it said that “structural change is essential as detailed in the recommendations but that alone will not capture the improvements needed. The wider recommendations must be progressed simultaneously including the need for that culture change or we will simply be moving the deckchairs”.

The report assessed the gains of implementing the recommended changes as “not just for islanders but that it would help achieve many wider priorities, such as health and wellbeing, equality, education, depopulation and growing the economy”.

The full Communities Report and further background information can be found on the Transport Scotland website at https://www.transport.gov.scot/ by searching for Project Neptune: Communities Report on Future Management of Ferries.

The Arran Banner and its sister papers are currently running a campaign calling for compensation for communities affected by the ferries crisis.

You can add your voice to this campaign by visiting www.change.org/p/invest-in-the-west-fair-compensation-for-neglected-rural-and-island-communities