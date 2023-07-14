Body of missing man found in Lamlash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The search for a missing man ended in tragedy when the body of 49-year-old Mariusz Robert Batyra was found in Lamlash.

Mr Batyra was last seen in Shore Road, Lamlash early on Thusday June 29. His body was found shortly after 2.30pm on Friday July 7.

There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.



