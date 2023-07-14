Body of missing man found in Lamlash

Mariusz Batyra has been missing since Thursday June 29 and police are urging anyone that may have seen him to get in touch.

The search for a missing man ended in tragedy when the body of 49-year-old Mariusz Robert Batyra was found in Lamlash.

Mr Batyra was last seen in Shore Road, Lamlash early on Thusday June 29. His body was found shortly after 2.30pm on Friday July 7.

There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.


