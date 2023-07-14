Arran Banner Golf – week 28, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday July 5, Summer Trophy, 24 played. 1 David Morrison 10, 58, 2 Cameron Bruce 18, 59, 3 Graeme Crichton 15, 61, 4 Nicol Auld 4, 62 and lowest gross. Magic twos, Stewart Mackintosh and Mark West @4th, Douglas Auld @17th.

Sunday July 9, Whiting Bay Improvements Trophy. A decent turnout of 23 played and enjoyed a beautiful summer’s day on the golf course. Cameron Bruce and Neil ‘Sonic’ Lucas, played early when the greens had not yet shed their coating of morning dew and fought out a tense battle with Cameron prevailing by one shot to win the prestigious Whiting Bay Improvements Trophy. With a stiff breeze adding to the challenge, no twos were returned. 1 Cameron Bruce 17, 40 points, 2 Neil Lucas 14, 39, 3 Neil McKechnie 9, 38, 4 Danny Head 6, 37.





Sunday July 9, Whiting Bay Improvements Trophy, seven played in the ladies version of this popular open Stableford. As in the men’s competition twos were hard to come by with only one returned – Charlie Taylor @4th. The tricky greens and the wind proved quite a challenge but in a round peppered with a creditable collection of threes, Gillian Lockhart returned a fine 38 points to win by three points from Lynda Blair. 1 Gillian Lockhart 10, 38 points, 2 Lynda Blair 20, 35, 3 Doreen Mainds 14, 34.

Fixtures: Wednesday July 12, Summer Trophy. Sunday July 16, The Raymond Curtis Salver.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday July 6, Summer Cup and Tom Graham trophy. The days heavy rain caused a low entry of nine. 1 John O’Sullivan 90-29-61 BIH, 2 Stuart Mclaren 77-16-61. Scratch, Iain Bremner 75. Winner of the Tom Graham trophy John O’Sullivan.





Saturday July 8, Championship qualifier. Craig Young v Paul Cowan, Stuart Campbell v Robbie McGunnigle, Iain Murchie v Colin Clements, Norrie McIntyre v Paul Jameson, The first named going through to round two.

Sunday July 9, Championship qualifier, from 12noon. Craig Young v Stuart Campbell, Iain Murchie v Norrie McIntyre. The first named going through for the final 36 holes on Saturday 15.

Sunday July 9, Medal Shield round two, 14 played. 1 Serge El Adm 73-14-59, 2 Ian Bremner 69-9-60, 3 Alastair Crawford 78-15-63. Scratch Ian Bremner with a 69.

Fixtures: Friday July 14, Junior Open, which may be postponed. Saturday July 15, Championship 36 hole final at 1pm and 5pm. Sunday July 16, Hamilton Bowl round three bogey.

Ladies section: Wednesday July 5, Fleet round four. 1 Fiona Drennan. 87-23=64 BIH, 2 Alison Heron 92- 28=64. Scratch, Val Crawford. 75.

Excellent conditions prevailed on Sunday July 9 for the final of Lamlash ladies golf championship. The final was played between Susan Butchard and Val Crawford.The spectators were treated to a very close and exciting game.At the early stages no none was taking bets on a winner as the game was all square at the 7th hole, both ladies winning two holes each and halving the other three. By the turn Susan was 2 up.Again the game seesawed back and forth Susan being brought back to 1 up twice. Holes 15, 16 and 17 were all halved leaving Susan 1 up with one to play.Both long drives on the 18th finished behind the large tree leaving a difficult shot to the green.Susan played a magnificent shot which landed on the green and Val’s shot just clipped the tree but she was still over in three. The game ended with a generous concession from Val leaving Susan victorious. Well played both ladies and congratulations to Susan for winning for the fourth consecutive year

Fixture: Monday July 24, Island Mixed Fours, from 12noon. Call starter on 01770 600196 for times.

Shiskine Golf Club

Tuesday July 4, Penny Salver. 1 F Pilkington and L Howie 49-7=42 BIH, 2 A Howie and F Gallagher 54-12=42. Scratch 48, Ann May and Fiona Miller BIH over Martyn Ker and Alice Anderson.

Wednesday July 5, gents Summer Cup. 1 S Crawford 44-13=31, 2 A Stewart 45-7=38, 3 J Faulkner 46-7=39 BIH. Scratch, J McNally 43. Magic twos, A Stewart, S Crawford x2, J McNally, G Stewart, A Kerr, J Faulkner. Stevie wins the jackpot with his two @10th. Gents Vice Captains Prize. Colin Rutterford wins Vice Captains Prize with a Nett 39. Scratch, Gordon Hay 43.

Monday July 10, Centenary Putter. 1 Wm Kelso and Shona Weir 50 pts, 2 Russel Weir and Jenni Turnbull 47 pts, 3 Roy Weir and Alice Anderson 45pts.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday July 5, 18 hole medal. 1 M McCartney 76-21=55, 2 R Logan 69-8=61 and scratch, 3 J McGovern 76-13=63.

Saturday July 8, The Commemoration Shield. 1 G Andrew 70-13=57 BIH, 2 G McKinnon 60-3=57, 3 D Logan 73-13=60. Scratch E and G McKinnon 60.

Fixtures: Saturday July 15, 18 hole medal. Wedesday July 19, 18 hole medal.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday July 5, Summer Cup, 29 played. 1 Ian Shand 75-18=57, 2 Iain MacDonald 71-9=62, 3 Derek Roxburgh 75-13=62. Scratch, Matt Keir 66.

Sunday July 9, Graham Putter, 18 played. 1 Donald McKinnie/Stuart Brodie 77-16=61, 2 Gordon Hendry/Frazer Barr 67-4=63, 3 Bobby McCrae/Ian Shand 75-12=63.

Fixtures: Sunday July 16, Navy Shield. Wednesday July 19, Summer Cup.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Thursday July 6, Machrie Ladies Open. A total of 40 ladies played in reasonable weather and had a great time. The course was in good condition, thanks to Willie the greenkeeper. There was a prizegiving afterwards in the tearoom where there was food and coffee. The scores were close. Many thanks to all who attended and to those who helped and thanks to Emma for looking after everyone. 1 Piet Johnston and Fiona Henderson nett 26, 2 Clare Buchanan and Jerry Arthur nett 27, 3 Yvonne Brothers and Ann McVicar nett 27, 4 Trish Tait and Flora Jean Mac nett 28.

Fixtures: Tuesday July 18, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary, tee of 12.30pm/5.30pm. Anyone playing in the evening please contact Brian by Monday night.

Lamlash championship qualifiers Paul Cowan and Craig Young. No_B28WGolf01_23_Lamlash_championships

Lamlash championship qualifiers Stuart Campbell and Robbie McGunnigle. No_B28WGolf02_23_Lamlash_championships_02

Lamlash championship qualifiers Stuart Campbell and Craig Young. No_B28WGolf03_23_Lamlash_championships_03

Susan Butchard winner of the Lamlash ladies championship and runner up Val Crawford. NO_B28golf04_23_susan_butchard

Shiskine’s Fraser Pilkington and Lynda Howie with the Penny Salver. NO_B28golf05_23_Fraser_Lynda_Penny_Salver

Colin Rutterford, winner of the vice captains prize is congratulated by Shiskine’s vice captain, Jenni Turnbull. NO_B28golf06_23_Rutterford_Vice_Captains_Prize_Jenni_Turnbull

Piet Johnston and Fiona Henderson, winners of the Machrie Ladies Open, with their prizes. No_B28WGolf07_23_Piet_Fiona_Open