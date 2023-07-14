All the fun of the circus

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Roll up, roll up, the circus is back on Arran.

Circus promoter Tony Hopkins celebrates 40 years of promoting his own circus shows by bringing his 2023 production of Circus Montini to Brodick for the first time in five years and the Big Top is a fine sight in Ormidale Park.

A deliberately down-sized show has been created to be able to take the show to places that do not often see a circus but without reducing the quality or quantity of the acts or production.





Circus Montini brings spectacular entertainment to towns and cities all over the country.

It follows in the wheel tracks of those great circuses of the past and is returning to the ethos of taking a family show to the people, creating a memorable experience on their doorstep.

Once again Tony has assembled a very strong programme for the 2023 production of Circus Montini.

The show is made up of a fantastic array of really top artistes including a stunning unicyclist from Argentina, jugglers and some brilliant break-dancers from Hungary, Antipodiste artistes from Ethiopia, and much more.





Circus Montini has a very full, fast-moving programme and, of course, includes clowns such as Petro who has joined the show from Ukraine.

Paying a kind of tribute to those early showmen who made circus a social favourite, Circus Montini may just have succeeded with a blend of high British standards of presentation and with the excitement of international performance.

The circus, which has been touring the West Highlands, has been packing audiences out since Wednesday and has two shows a day until Sunday.