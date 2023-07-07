Tracey ticks Arran off her list on epic hike round the UK coastline

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A 56 year old mum of three and grandmother of eight has completed her walk round Arran as part of her 12,000 mile mission to walk round the entire UK coastline.

Supported only by the 23kg contents of her backpack and her Big Agnes tent – affectionately called Aggie – Tracey Hannam’s fundraising walk for the RNLI started in 2020 and is now almost ¾ complete.

The walk has been challenging and difficult at times, particularly through the pandemic and after breaking her ankle, but Tracey is incredibly positive and praised the people of Arran for offering support, food, friendship and accommodation during her visit.





Naming the Corrie Golf Club, Douglas Hotel, Eas-Mor Ecology, Middleton’s Camping Park, Cafe Thyme, Glen Sannox Cafe, Arran RNLI, Arran Aromatics and Lochranza Distillery among “too many to mention” businesses and people who have supported her along the way, Tracey said that she was welcomed and taken care of everywhere she went.

Tracy’s story of why she started this adventure is a sad tale but one that she now credits as having healed her. Tracy said: “Covid changed my life, I lost a job at the RSPCA after seven years and split with the love of my life after seven years. I had moved in with him four years previous and was due to go to on my yearly trip to see my eldest daughter, my son and my eight grandchildren in the USA.

“I found myself homeless, jobless and was unable to fly to the USA so with a broken heart I knew it was sink or swim. I was so broken and wondered what had happened to my life.

“As a child due to abuse and trauma after losing my mum to suicide at a young age I discovered the sea. The sand and the coast comforted me and i used to wish that I was a mermaid so I could swim away and never be hurt again. At 53 I became that mermaid, I got into the sea at Kynance Cove in Cornwall on July 4, 2020 and my journey began.”





So far Tracy has raised over £10,000 for the RNLI on her JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tracey-hannam1 She also has a Facebook page where she details her travels and shares poems about her experiences.

Tracey Hannam is all smiles after completing her walk round Arran as part of a 12,000 mile hike round the UK coastline to raise funds for the RNLI. 01_B27Traceyaggie01_23_walk_coastline_Arran_UK