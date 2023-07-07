Thought for the week – week 27, 2023
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
Thought for the week
‘The Lord watches over the stranger in the land; he upholds the orphan and widow; but the way of the wicked he turns upside down.’ Psalm 146:9