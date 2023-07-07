RNLI charity open day a success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran branch members of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) organised a successful fundraising open day at the weekend.

A large crowd of interested visitors and supporters visited the Lamlash station on Saturday to learn about the work the volunteers do for the charity.

On offer for visitors was a wealth of information on the station, which opened in 1970, and the chance to examine the equipment used to save lives at sea.





The event also gave visitors the chance to ask the volunteers any questions and to have a close look at the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat Rachel Hedderwick.

Visiting youngsters explored the vessel and tried on the equipment used by the lifeboat crew. In addition, drawing, crabbing and a home-baking stall ensured children were well entertained, while the adults concentrated on the more serious side of the organisation.

Throughout the day, there were demonstrations of the rapid launching of the lifeboat and a mock rescue involving a paddle boarder. Visitors lined Lamlash pier and observed the power and agility of the lifeboat and the crew’s expert ability to manoeuvre it around the bay.

Much to the delight of spectators, there was a sail by from the historic lifeboat Herbert John which dates back to 1939 and is owned by Brodick man Alastair Bilsland.





The afternoon provided an insightful look into the workings of the RNLI and helped to raise funds for the charity, which is not government funded. It relies entirely on donations to offer its life-saving services.

The RNLI has saved more than 144,000 lives since it was founded in 1824. It has 238 lifeboat stations around the UK.

Ninety-seven per cent of its operational crew are volunteers who give up their time to offer their service to anyone that finds themselves in trouble in the sea and at the coast.

RNLI volunteers man the popular cake stall. 01_B27RNLI01_23_volunteers_cake_stall

The RNLI shore and boat crew gather for a team photograph outside the Lamlash station. 01_B27RNLI02_23_volunteers_outside_station

A young girl is helped by her parents to try on some of the clothing used by the RNLI lifeboat crew. 01_B27RNLI03_23_try_on_equipment

Two young boys show off their haul after spending a few hours crabbing from the pier. 01_B27RNLI04_23_boys_crabs_fishing

Children explore the lifeboat and learn about the work of the lifeboat crew. 01_B27RNLI05_23_children_lifeboat_learn

An RNLI volunteer narrates the action happening on the water. 01_B27RNLI06_23_narrate_crowds

Historic lifeboat dating back to 1939, RNLB Herbert John, provided visitors with an insight into the vessels used by the RNLI in previous years. 01_B27RNLI07_23_Herbert_John

Spectators watch as a paddle boarder is “rescued” by the RNLI lifeboat. 01_B27RNLI08_23_rescue_paddle_boarder

Spectators are treated to a high-speed demonstration of the agility and abilities of the lifeboat. 01_B27RNLI09_23_lifeboat_speed

The popular burger stall did a roaring trade and ensured that everyone was well-fed during the busy afternoon. 01_B27RNLI10_23_burgers

Visitors line the pier to watch the lifeboat launch and perform a mock rescue. 01_B27RNLI11_23_lifeboat_launch

Children enjoy the activities on offer while parents enjoy a refreshing cup of tea. 01_B27RNLI12_23_children_activities