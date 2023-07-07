Police Scotland conduct checks on Arran drivers as part of Operation Close Pass

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Road patrol officers from the road policing department at Irvine visited Arran last week as part of an ongoing campaign called Operation Close Pass.

The road safety initiative works to enforce compliance and to educate drivers and vulnerable road users – particularly cyclists and horse riders – to help keep everyone safer on the road.

The officers set up a location in Brodick where they randomly pulled over vehicles to check vehicle roadworthiness and that drivers are complying with road regulations.





The visiting officers also set up a sting operation where they equipped a local officer with a bicycle with a communication device and a camera mounted helmet. With the help of PC Raeside, who cycled up and down the road, any inconsiderate driving incidents were relayed to the awaiting police officers who pulled the drivers over at the checkpoint.

PC Cook said that drivers who showed some inconsideration towards other road users would be warned about their actions and shown footage of their behaviour as part of their roadside education, however, those that committed an offence by endangering the cyclist faced enforcement measures.

Overtaking a cyclist with less than a car’s width is called a close pass and it is a careless driving offence. Drivers can face three points on their licence and a £100 fine. The recommended minimum safe passing distances and speeds are: at 20mph, the minimum safe passing distance is one metre; at 30mph, the minimum safe passing distance is one and a half metres; above 30mph, the minimum safe passing distance is two metres.

When passing a horse and rider, drivers should pass at no more than 15mph and leave at least a car’s width between their vehicle and the horse.





Arran sergeant, Kevin Blackley said: “Road safety is the responsibility of all road users but some, like cyclists and horse riders are particularly vulnerable and require a great deal of consideration when overtaking them.

“During the summer months, Arran draws a significant amount of cyclists and I’d ask that drivers are patient and pass only when they are absolutely sure it is safe to do so. Road policing officers will be returning to the island over the summer months for similar road safety initiatives and their attendance is a welcome addition to try and maintain a high degree of road safety on the island.”

PCs Thomson, Cook, Raeside, Easton and Carden during Operation Close Pass. P01_B26police01_23_road_patrol_officers

PC Raeside demonstrates the proper amount of space that should be afforded to cyclists and horse riders. 01_B26police02_23_PC_Raeside_cycle

PC Cook checks that the recording device on PC Raeside’s helmet is in working order so that drivers can be made aware of their actions if required. 01_B26police03_PC_Cook_Raeside_footage

PC Raeside cycled up and down the road and reported any incidents to the officers ahead. 01_B26police04_23_PC_Raeside_cycling

Road patrol officers pull vehicles over to conducts vehicle and driver checks. 01_B26police05_23_pull_over

Police officers speak to drivers who have been pulled over at random. 01_B26police06_pulled_over_drivers