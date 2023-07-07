Open Studios artwork on display at Arran Library

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The work of artists from Arran Open Studios (AOS) will be on display at the exhibition section of Arran Library in Brodick throughout July.

The art collective has works from a number of professional and amateur artists on display in the run up to their preview exhibition in Brodick Hall later this month and prior to their Open Studios weekend in August.

AOS has an interesting history dating back to 2011 when painter Josephine Broekhuizen conceived the idea of open studios. She collaborated with Sarah Cook and Ed O’Donnelly and in 2012 they started the project without any grants or funding, trusting that artists’ subscriptions would float the project. This principle still stands to this day.





In 2014, they handed the reigns to other enthusiastic artists who have kept this fantastic institution going since.

There has been a cross-art-form collaboration on Arran for many years previously, most notably in 2016 when artists and poets came together in a publication wherein poets wrote a poem and artists responded with an art piece.

In 2017 AOS’ success stimulated the setting up of the Arran Arts Trail, which runs all year round. During lockdown, artists beavered away and once everything opened up again the response to the Open Studios weekend was fantastic.

AOS events are going from strength to strength with familiar and new faces joining the fray. The main event organised by AOS is the Open Studios weekend itself and this will be held over the weekend of Friday August 11 to Monday August 14.





You can pick up a leaflet on the Open Studios weekend and the Art Trail in the library and Arran Visitor Centre.

