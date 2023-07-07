Mary’s Meals fundraiser packed to capacity

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A coffee morning organised by Mary’s Meals community volunteer, Alison Page helped to raise £1257.48 for Mary’s Meals in less than two hours.

The coffee morning at Lamlash Church hall attracted a bumper crowd of supporters who filled the hall to capacity while enjoying coffee, tea and an assortment of delicious, donated home baking.

On offer for the visitors, in addition to the tempting treats and good conversation, was a performance from some of Arran’s local musicians who entertained the crowd.





Organiser Alison Page said: “Lamlash was buzzing! Any worries I had that we might have a quiet morning were completely unfounded.

“An amazing £1257.48 was raised for Mary’s Meals in less than two hours at our coffee morning. It was such a happy event with the hall full of people enjoying their cuppa and cake.

“An enormous thank you to everyone who joined us and donated so generously. Heartfelt thanks to my lovely team of helpers, bell ringer, bakers, singers and musicians.”

Mary’s Meals currently feeds 2.4 million children every school day and works in 18 of the world’s poorest countries. It costs just 10p to serve a nutritious meal to a child in a place of education so all of the money raised will help to make a huge impact in the lives of impoverished children around the world.





Volunteers Liz Rose and Lynne O’Hare marvel at the impressive strawberry tarts on offer. No_B27MaryMeals01_23_Lynn_Rose_tartlets

Brilliant baker Ellie Oakley delivers a home made cake. No_B27MaryMeals02_23_Ellie_Oakley

Visitors support the raffle and stalls at the coffee morning. No_B27MaryMeals03_23_raffle_stalls

Supporters enjoy socialising over a cup of tea and some home baking. No_B27MaryMeals04_23_visitors_cuppa

An assortment of local musicians perform for the visitors. No_B27MaryMeals05_23_local_musicians

Mary’s Meals community volunteer Alison Page. NO_B27MaryMeals06_23_Alison_Page