Junior Hockey Club wishes Hurricane Hewie a very fond farewell

The final training session of the season was tinged with sadness as the children and coaches wished Lorraine “Hurricane” Hewie a fond farewell after 14 years of being head coach at the club she has worked with for 16 years.

After the fun and games on the pitch all 59 children, and many of their parents, gathered around Lorraine to say thank you for being the driving force behind the club and for making it such a success.

Club players Tia McKinnon, Ruby McArthur and Jenson Craig were chosen to present Lorraine with a beautiful bouquet of flowers, a framed photograph of herself surrounded by the Junior Club players and a gift voucher which came from very grateful and appreciative parents and coaches, who treated her to a short break away. She certainly deserves it after all the years of hard work she has put into running and organising the club, was the agreed consensus among the remaining coaches, who will be keeping Lorraine’s legacy running after the summer holidays.





Deflecting the praise, Lorraine thanked everyone for all the hard work they had put into their training session and for all of her gifts. She then invited the children to go slide on the giant waterslide that was waiting for them on the hill beside the pitch.

The Brodick Fire Service arrived with lights flashing on their fire engine and the water hose was soon spraying the huge black tarpaulin stretched over the hill at the Ormidale park. The children had an amazing time slipping and sliding in front of their parents, grandparents and guardians and their laughter could be heard all around the village.

Lorraine has left behind a dedicated team of coaches and volunteer parents to carry on her work with the club. “I’ve only been here a couple of years but in that time Lorraine has been fab with the kids. Her passion for hockey comes across and the kids all respond very well to her. I’ve even learned some things myself,” said Lorna Wylie, a volunteer parent whose son is a club member.

Coach and ladies team player and committee member, Marie Craig added: “It has been a pleasure to watch the kids grow in confidence and skill through the years. Without Lorraine’s passion and commitment, the club would not have grown from strength to strength. Lorraine’s hard work has not gone unnoticed.”





Junior coach Mia Walker who had Lorraine as her coach when she joined the Junior Club before becoming a member of the senior club, and a valuable player on the Arran Ladies Hockey Team, agreed with Marie, saying: “She is amazing, so organised and prepared for anything.”

New Junior Club coach and club umpire Pauline Reid thanked Lorraine for all of her hard work over many years and thanked her for leaving the club in such good position to continue with their much-appreciated work.

Pauline said: “A new and exciting time awaits the Junior Club when it restarts in September and anyone interested in helping out, be it helping the coaches with the children during training session, collecting weekly fees from arriving players, or offering any coaching experience would be very very appreciated.

“We are always looking for help from interested people to help run the club, especially as everything that our own ‘Hurricane Hewie’ did, needs to be done by us now. Please feel free to contact me or any of the coaches you may know, directly or through our Facebook page. You will be warmly welcomed.”

Junior Club members during the final practice session of the season. No_B26hockey01_23_Junior_Club_practice

Lorraine Hewie with a framed photograph given to her from all club members. No_B26hockey02_23_Lorraine_Hewie_photograph

Junior hockey players with coach Lynda Fenton. No_B26hockey03_23_Lynda_Fenton_coach

Coach Mia Walker with some of her older students. No_B26hockey04_23_Mia_Walker_coach

Lorraine Hewie has been with the club for 16 years, 14 of them as head coach. No_B26hockey05_23_Lorraine_Hewie_goodbye

Young players with coach and club umpire Pauline Reid. No_B26hockey07_23_Pauline_Reid