Arran Banner Letters – week 27, 2023

CalMac – putting it right

Sir,

Like many others, I went along to the CalMac meeting to ask about the ticketing and booking system.





It seems we are now faced with the practice whereby CalMac wish to enforce forfeit of your booked ticket should, for any reason at all, you fail to travel on the ferry you have booked.

This is a new departure and most unwelcome, except, this is what the CalMac website says:

“From 17 May 2023, our validity period has been extended to allow a booking to be amended to any sailing within the current season. Tickets on turn up and go routes will be valid for the full, current season in which you purchased it in – winter or summer timetable period. When you pre-purchase a ticket for our turn up and go routes, you’ll be purchasing an ‘open ticket’ for a chosen departure date, but it won’t have a specific sailing time – just turn up at your port of departure and depart on the next available sailing.”

So as I write, you should be able to transfer your booking on a missed sailing to a new sailing time even after you have missed your ferry. Except the CalMac person I spoke to assured me he would get that “put right”.





Now the effect of “putting that right” will be this: I am going, say, to Crosshouse, I book myself plus car onto the 8.20am and because it is just possible I may be delayed at the hospital, I book the last ferry back, to be sure of getting home without risk of forfeiting my paid ticket should I be delayed. I finish at Crosshouse by 12.30pm and get to Ardrossan at 1.10pm, join the unbooked queue and get on the 3.20pm. There are many like me who have booked up the last ferry for fear of losing their ferry ticket and as a result many of them get on the earlier boats via the unbooked, and those who really do need the last ferry can’t get on because it is fully booked – except that it’s actually empty. And guess what? Calmac loses revenue because its booking system says the last ferry is fully booked when in reality there may be precious few people using it and the travelling public are thus barred from making use of an empty ferry. Neat eh?

CalMac chooses to do this on the basis – so the man said – that this was the new ticketing system CalMac has acquired and they really do not want to change it to what is actually needed.

Not only is CalMac now limiting its own revenue, but it is also restricting the movement of traffic between the island and the mainland and quietly destroying island businesses. So smile, we’re all happy.

Yours,

Rory Cowan,

Kildonan.

Simplistic policy

Sir,

Our second “home” is anything but, however, it clearly illustrates that the proposal to double council tax on second homes is simplistic.

On a small back house, that has been passed through the family for four generations so far, we have spent tens of thousands with local tradesmen to address damp, insulation, and septic tank issues, keeping it standing and viable.

It has no bedrooms and we improvise in limited loft space and height, using a ladder and rope, that would be unacceptable to anyone long term.

As a pensioner who has visited Arran regularly for 70 years, I love it and will not abandon the island and established friends and neighbours. However, discretionary spending on restaurants would inevitably be affected.

We visit Arran all year round, including when it’s much quieter, therefore supporting the island through the winter. We are also active members of many clubs and societies.

I appreciate that the large, sometimes empty, properties that are used to generate income via Airbnb will annoy many residents. However, their owners can absorb the extra tax or simply increase their charges. This makes Arran less attractive to tourists and any reduction in visitors, or on their spending, will certainly impact local businesses.

Canny owners could, in any case, switch their “home” residence to avoid the extra tax. I certainly know this has happened in Devon and it could therefore occur here.

There would be some additional money raised through the tax but this may not be sufficient to create the new housing needed.

The proposed alternative, a small daily tourist tax, might be a better way forward, without the same risks. Of course it’s really long term government house building policy that needs to change.

Meanwhile, the challenge will be to ensure any additional revenue raised stays local and that its use is ring fenced.

Beware of unintended consequences and of what one wishes.

Yours,

David Lang,

Cordon and Cheshire.

Arran’s capercaillies

Sir,

Whilst talking about my recent visit to Arran, my colleague from England asked me what contributed to the saying we all use on Arran -Scotland in miniature.

It got me thinking as I rhymed off: a castle, high mountains with great climbing, rivers with game fish, eagles, distilleries, specimen deer, great sailing, spectacular scenery and more.

His reply was that if he ever went, he would really like to see a capercaillie and a Scottish wild cat.

I didn’t have an answer for him but told him I would ask. I’m asking – help!

Yours,

Graeme Thomson,

Brodick.