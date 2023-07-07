50th annual sheepdog trials unhampered by pouring rain

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Hardy farmers and dog handlers were undeterred by torrential rain at the 50th annual Kildonan Sheepdog trials at Home Farm, Brodick, by kind permission of Charles Fforde.

More than 40 dogs ran at the 50th anniversary event which made a welcome return to Home Farm where the Kildonan Sheepdog Society used to hold their events in the early years of the organisation.

To mark the occasion, a horse box housed an impressive display of historic photographs and programmes dating back to the first sheepdog trial in 1971. Alec McCuish of Skipness, who was at the inaugural event, was there to celebrate the occasion and to compete in the open class.





Despite pouring rain, spirits ran high and the dogs and their handlers returned impressive scores from judge Jessie Main of Kintyre.

Dougarie and Kildonan Sheepdog Society trials results:

Open: 1 and Kildonan Open Cup, Stuart Davidson of Dunoon with Dan, 97 points; 2 Kenny Donald of Dalrymple with Bob, 94; 3 Neil McVicar of Dunoon with Mark, 88; 4 Willie Welsh of Moniave with Jet, 85; 5 Jordan McGowan of Portpatrick with Sid, 84; 6 James Shanks of Lochaline with Mirk, 81; 7 Stuart Davidson of Dunoon with Maid, 80; 8 Alec McCuish of Skipness with Mirk, 79. Royal Bank Cup and Mcbride Trophy, Stuart Davidson with Dan and Maid. Dun Alluin Trophy, James Shanks with Mirk. Princess Antoinette Cup, Vicky Mathie with Midge. McKeown Trophy, Charolette Derwent with Dot.

In the confined class, seven local dogs ran, judged by Liz Robertson, Cosyden Farm. Results: 1 and Kingsley Cup and Maharanee Cup Iain McConnell with Joe 91 points; 2 Stuart McMaster with Dan, 73; 3 Wully Stevenson with Dusk, 70; 4 Mathew McNeish with Pip, 62. Arran Cup and Alec Miller Trophy, Wully Stevenson with Dusk. Kildonan Hotel Cup and Young Handler Trophy, Iain Logan with Chris and Beau.





The Dougarie and Kildonan Sheepdog Society committee at Shiskine Golf Club. Not pictured is Geoff Brooks. No_B27Sheepdogsociety01_23_committee_50th

Alec McCuish of Skipness with a programme from the first trial in 1971 which he attended. 01_B27Sheepdogsociety02_23_Alec_McCuish_Skipness

Winner of the Kingsley Cup and Maharanee Cup, Iain McConnell shows some of the society’s historical documents and photographs. 01_B27Sheepdogsociety03_23_Iain_McConnell

Spectators watch the action on the field in pouring rain. 01_B27Sheepdogsociety04_spectators_rain

A competitor in the open class pens the sheep. 01_B27Sheepdogsociety05_pen_sheep

Suitably attired young spectators watch as the action unfolds. 01_B27Sheepdogsociety05_young_spectators_rain