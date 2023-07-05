Police appeal for help to find missing Mariusz Batyra

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Police officers on Arran are appealing for any information about Mariusz Robert Batyra who has been missing since Thursday June 29.

As part of their investigations, it has been established that Mariusz was seen at 7.40am on Thursday June 29 in Shore Road, Lamlash opposite the Ship House store.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10 in height and of stocky build. He has brown greying hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts, a blue jumper/hoodie and a blue/navy Nike rucksack.





Inspector Stuart Dougan said: “We have been working to establish Mariusz movements before he was reported missing and extensive searches have been carried out, but sadly so far without success.

“We now are confident that he was in Shore Road on Thursday, 29 June, 2023 around 7.40 am and I appreciate some time has now passed but I would urge people to think back. Please let us know as soon as possible if you believe you might have any information that could help.”

If you can assist, call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1280 of Saturday July 1, 2023.





