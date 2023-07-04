ScotRail offers Kids for a Quid tickets this summer

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

With the start of the school summer holidays, ScotRail has brought back the popular Kids for a Quid tickets which will allow families with young children to explore Scotland by rail.

The Kids for a Quid tickets can be used with almost all adult ticket types and will enable children to travel for just £1 return off-peak across Scotland when accompanied by a fare-paying adult.

Claire Dickie, ScotRail head of retail, said: “We understand the challenges that parents, grandparents, and guardians face during the school summer holidays when thinking of things to do to keep children entertained throughout the long break.





“Our Kids for a Quid tickets not only ensure affordable travel for families but also encourages them to consider train journeys as an exciting part of their summer plans.

“Travelling by train is such a great way to experience Scotland. Families can explore stunning destinations, discover new experiences, and create lasting memories together.

“Don’t miss out on the incredible adventures that await this summer. Take advantage of Kids for a Quid and embark on an unforgettable journey, because Scotland’s railway is ‘Yours to Use.’”

In addition to the affordable tickets for children, ScotRail has created some helpful suggestions on their website at www.scotrail.co.uk/familydaysout, highlighting a range of activities and attractions, including beautiful beaches, captivating free attractions, which can be visited using ScotRail trains.





Accompanied children can make use of affordable trail travel being offered by ScotRail to visit destinations and activities across Scotland this summer. No_B26train01_23_kids_quid_Scotrail