Time for action

The came, they listened, the went away – what more could we expect the bosses of CalMac to do?

Sadly, they do not have a magic wand to wave away all the muliple woes which blight the present ferry service.

But at least coming to listen to what the long suffering travelling public have to say may be a step in the right direction.





And it was good to see so many island residents taking up the opportunity to put their points to the eight senior management, which still seems like overkill to me, who put themselves in the firing line.

It did get off to a slow start, but what can CalMac expect starting an event at 9am on a Wednesday morning. However, they have vowed they will learn from any mistakes made during this first trial session and have pledged to come back with an evening event in the not too distant future.

But it is what happens now that really matters. CalMac bosses say they have listened, but that listening counts for nothing unless it is turned into firm decisive action that sees a vast improvement on the current inadequate ferry service delivery.

Time will tell when that will be.



