Lamlash claim joint top spot after Brodick win

Brodick 0

Lamlash 3

Arran Dairies league





Lamlash rose to share the joint top spot with Southend in the Arran Dairies League as they took all three points in a match against Brodick at the Ormidale Park on a rainy Friday night.

The teams were evenly matched in the first half an hour of the game with some good battles and some meaty challenges in the middle of the park. Lamlash striker, Dylan Smith was the one who finally broke the deadlock to take his goal tally to three for the season. Brodick goalie Duncan Coyne got a hand to Dylan’s strike but he was unable to keep it out.

Other than the goal both teams defences and their goalkeepers were very solid and the score remained at just one goal as the teams went in for half time.

The second half continued along the same theme until it took a moment of magic for Lamlash to double their lead. Lamlash were awarded a free kick in the opposition half in which the ball was then squared to veteran centre half Martin Ross.





Martin struck the laid-off ball from around 30 yards out and it flew into the top corner leaving Duncan no chance to prevent it reaching its target. The spectacular goal will be another candidate for the goal of the season award. Lamlash’s third and final goal came from a melee on the edge of the box resulting in Brodick’s Iain MacDonald trying to clear it but curling the ball unfortunately into his own net.

There was some late drama as Brodick captain Babbies MacNeil was given a second yellow card to leave the home side finishing the game with 10 men. Babbies had been running a tightrope after receiving a yellow in the first half and he was finally given his marching orders after a tussle with Lamlash’s Sebastian Zajac.

Referee Danny Head gave Martin Ross the man of the match award for a no nonsense display at the back clearing the danger time and time again. His efforts were also rewarded with his goal while now playing alongside his son Charlie in the same team.

Tonight (Friday) it will be the top of the table clash when Southend face Lamlash at their home ground behind the high school with a kick-off at 6.30pm.

The Brodick goal keeper deflect a close range attempt at goal. 01_B26football01_23_deflect_goal_Brodick

Referee Danny Head flips a coin to see which team kicks off. 01_B26football02_23_referee_Danny_Head

The Lamlash keeper leaps into the air to catch the ball. 01_B26football03_23_Lamlash_keeper_leap

Lamlash’s Sebastian Zajac challenges Babbies MacNeil for the ball while Dylan Smith rushes in to support him. 01_B26football04_23_Zajac_MacNeil_Smith

Sebastian Zajac’s attempt at goal goes off-target. 01_B26football05_23_Sebastian_goal_attempt

A Brodick player claims possession of the ball in the air. 01_B26football06_23_Brodick_jump

Team mates congratulate Dylan Smith after he opened the scoring in the first half. 01_B26football07_23_Dylan_Smith_goal_celebration

Brodick’s Babbies MacNeil attempts to score but is thwarted by Lamlash players who rush in to prevent it. 01_B26football08_23_Brodick_Babbies_thwarted

The Brodick keeper reaches into the far corner of the goal to deflect an attempt at goal. 01_B26football09_23_Brodick_keeper_deflect

The Lamlash keeper blocks a Brodick attack on goal. 01_B26football010_23_Lamlash_keeper_block

Referee Danny Head gives Babbies MacNeil a yellow card for an unfair tackle. 01_B26football011_23_referee_Danny_Head_Babbies