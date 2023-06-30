Fans brave the rain at museum’s motorcycle show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Words and pictures by Colin Smeeton

Rain, the bane of motorcyclists around the world, failed to prevent a good turnout at the Arran Heritage Museum’s annual motorcycle show on Sunday.

Those that braved the torrential downpours were rewarded with a good selection of vintage, classic and modern motorcycles to look at and the opportunity to talk with their owners.





In total 33 motorcycles and three vehicles were on show, most of them locally owned but with a few coming from the mainland.

While considered to be a relatively small show by modern standards, the event featured many rare and interesting bikes, including an NSU Superlux 200cc once owned by Adam Ant, as well as a number of pre-second World War bikes from well known brands such as Triumph, AJS and BSA among others.

A good selection of modern motorcycles were also present at the show with a particularly well-represented selection of BMW variants available for spectators, along with the ubiquitous collection of Harley Davidsons.

Judges Nick Goatley and Steve Garraway inspected all of the motorcycles and vehicles and presented awards to the winners in various categories. Visitors were also able to vote for their favourite motorcycle on show with the winner receiving the peoples choice award.





The awards were presented at a prizegiving held in the late afternoon. The show champion was Leonard Mein on his expertly customised Tri-bob. The peoples choice was awarded to Trevor Lamb for his Montessa 242 Cota trials bike and the Connor Smith Memorial Trials Trophy for trials bikes was won by Trevor Lamb.

In addition to the marvellous machines on offer, those that braved the weather were able to enjoy burgers and hot dogs provided by Cafe Rosaburn, as well as much-appreciated performances by musicians Biff Simson and Keith Robertson and friends who wowed the crowds with a number of songs and performances throughout the day.

Judges Nick Goatley and Steve Garraway had the difficult task of judging all of the entries. 01_B26motorcycle01_23_judges_Goatley_Garraway

A 2020 Mustang Bullitt receives the nod of approval from two admirers. 01_B26motorcycle02_23_mustang_bullitt

A visitor purchases a raffle ticket from the small raffle and book stall. 01_B26motorcycle03_23_raffle_tombola_books

Biff Simpson and Keith Robertson entertain the audience with a live set from the Garden Room. 01_B26motorcycle04_23_Simpson_Robertson_music

Colin Turbett with his completely original 2001 BMW R1100s. 01_B26motorcycle05_23_Colin_Turbett_BMW

Mark Bunyan with his 2005 BMW R1150GS. 01_B26motorcycle06_23_Mark_Bunyan_BMW

Judith Ross of Cafe Rosaburn ensured that everyone was well-fed with burgers and hot dogs. 01_B26motorcycle07_23_Judith_Ross_food

Visitors take shelter from the rain. 01_B26motorcycle08_23_shelter_rain

Visitors admire the long line of motorcycles on display. 01_B26motorcycle09_23_bikes_on_show

A customised 2017 Triumph Bobber attracted attention with its eye-catching paintwork. 01_B26motorcycle10_23_Triumph_custom

A firm favourite with many of the visitors was this Norton Commando 750cc. 01_B26motorcycle11_23_Norton_Commando

A collectable classic, an AJS Silver Streak from 1938. 01_B26motorcycle12_23_AJS_1938

Motorcycles ranged from classics and collectables to off-road and trial bikes up to modern day adventure bikes and tourers. 01_B26motorcycle13_23_assortment_vehicles_Harley