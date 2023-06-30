Council clears plate of school meal debt

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

North Ayrshire Council has agreed to pay off outstanding debt for school meals in a one-off move to help support families through the current cost-of-living crisis.

The move, agreed by a meeting of elected members, comes after councillors agreed to take action last month and amid growing calls for school meal debt to be scrapped altogether.

Debt for school meals in primary schools across North Ayrshire is currently around £80,000, while the figure for secondary schools is currently around £14,000.





Councillor Shaun Macaulay, cabinet member for education and young people, said: “Since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, followed by the cost-of-living crisis, we have been at the forefront of finding ways to support families and vulnerable residents in particular.

“We have to be clear this isn’t about scrapping debt. We are paying off the current outstanding balance which will allow families to start again without worrying about any outstanding sums.

“We have listened to residents through our recent mini-enquiries and are using all means at our disposal to mitigate current economic conditions.

“We want to allow some breathing space for families as the cost-of-living crisis and inflation continue to squeeze their finances.





“With the full roll-out of universal free school meals in our primary schools on the way, families will have less to worry about and this will remove any issues of debt accumulating in our primary schools.

“We have procedures in place to manage school meal debt in our secondary schools and support families through referrals to support services.”

Labour councillor Robert Foster, whose call to scrap £60,000 of school meal debt in 2022 failed to get voted through, said: “It’s a shame it has taken the labour group nine months to get the North Ayrshire SNP administration to do something other councils have already done.”

Councillor Shaun Macaulay. NO_B01shaun01 (from library)