Christine fondly remembered with new school award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

A new trophy has been donated to Lamlash Primary School in memory of classroom assistant Christine McCort who died earlier this year.

Her husband Colin attended the school’s end of term prizegiving to present the Christine McCort award for being an inspirational reader to Eve McGarrigle, Eva Campbell and Connie McKie.





Ahead of the presentation, principal teacher Lucy Marriot paid tribute to Mrs McCort who died, aged 59, in April after a long battle with cancer.

Mrs Marriot told the gathered parents and children at the end of session assembly and prizegiving: “The majority of you here today know that Christine McCort was a long serving member of our school community until she passed away earlier this year. She was one of our classroom assistants and I, for one, have many memories of her over my time at Lamlash Primary School. Many of you will remember her Christmas jumpers and earrings and in recent years Christmas face masks which cheered us all up.

“Christine was our Christmas show costume and prop maker extraordinaire and our Christmas cupboard is bursting with memories and hard work which we will use for years to come.

“She was the person who made certificates for end of term ceremonies such as this, the person who made peg labels and drawer labels and a million other wee jobs that we find ourselves forgetting we need to do now because she always did them.





“She was also a massive lover of our library. She loved books and understood the power of a good book and the ability it has to change a person’s life. She worked hard to make sure our library was organised and tidy.

“And it is this love of the library which we are here to celebrate today by awarding a new award to a pupil in our school – an award that is in memory of Mrs McCort and one which we know she was very proud to be part of.

“Today we award, for the first time, the Christine McCort award for being an inspirational reader. This doesn’t just mean reading every book in the library, but is an award for someone who shows a real love of books and is able to share this

love with others, to inspire others on their reading journey.”

At the start of the awards ceremony, the leaving primary 7 pupils were piped to their seats at the front of the assembly held outdoors in the warm sunshine.

Other award winners on the day were: expressive arts award Stella Brunasso Cassinino; sports award Mac McArdle; citizenship trophy Blair Robinson; Lamlash learner Jack Hird; class reader awards Maja Blahuszewska,P1/2, Hamish Hale, P3/4, Tommy Dutton, P5, and Mac McArdle, P6/7.

Colin McCort presents the trophy in memory of his wife to the first three recipients. 01_B25lamalsh02_library_trophy

The primary 7 pupils are piped to their seats. 01_B25lamlash01_piper_seven