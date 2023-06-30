Brodick wins Hope Cup five times in a row

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran Golfers Association

Saturday June 24, AGA Hope Cup played at Brodick Golf Club. Semifinals: Brodick beat Lamlash, Whiting Bay beat Lochranza Castle. Final: Brodick beat Whiting Bay. Brodick has now won five in a row and eight out of the previous nine Hope Cup finals. A fantastic turnout of spectators from every island club and all the players praised Tam and his staff for the excellent condition of the course with Jacki and the bar and catering staff contributing to the convivial atmosphere in the clubhouse for the presentation.

Whiting Bay Golf Club





Wednesday June 21, Ballantyne Cup. Dating from 1909 the Ballantyne is one of the club’s oldest trophies and a popular medal format competition. This year drew a field of 20 and the recent dry spell gave the course, and the greens especially, enough sting to keep scoring respectable rather than spectacular. David Morrison continued his current fine form to win on level par by one shot from Stan Rainey. 1 David Morrison 10, 63, 2 Stan Rainey 12, 64 acb, 3 Gus MacLeod 12, 64, 4 Neil McKechnie 9, 65. Magic two Cameron Bruce @7th.

Sunday June 25, Medal, 7 played. 1 Graeme Crichton 16, 61, 2 Cameron Bruce 18, 66, 3 David Morrison 10, 67. Lowest gross Tom Paterson 72. Magic two David Morrison @7th.

Fixtures: Sunday July 2, Morton Quaich. Wednesday July 5, Summer Trophy.

Lamlash Golf Club





Thursday June 15, Summer Cup. 1 Robbie McGunnigle 74-11=63, 2 Willie Currie 74-10=64 BIH, 3 Dougie Macfarlane 66-2=64, 4 Alastair Crawford 81-14=67 BIH.

Best scratch Dougie Macfarlane 66. Magic twos Robbie McGunnigle @11th and 16th

Alastair Crawford @16th, Willie Currie @15th. Par 4 drawn – Robbie McGunnigle @11th and Willie Currie @ 15th winners.

Thursday June 22 Summer Cup. 1 Derek Harrison 82-21=61, 2 David Drennan 73-11=62, 3 Willie Currie 72-9=63, 4 Jake Young 92-18=64. Best Scratch Craig Young 64. Magic twos Derek Harrison @5th, Alastair Crawford @4th, Neil Young @16th,

hole 12 drawn – rollover.

Sunday June 25, Medal Shield. Winner John O’Sullivan 90-30=60. Best Scratch Rob NivenMagic two John O’Sullivan @16th, hole 13 drawn- rollover

Ladies section: Wednesday June 21, Stroke round three. 1 Yvonne Brothers 84-20=64 BIH, 2 Susan Butchard 76-12=64. Scratch, Val Crawford 74.

Fixtures: Saturday July 1, Club Championship qualifying, 9.30am and 12.30pm ballots. Sunday July 2, Club Championship qualifying, 9.30am and 12.30pm ballots, also Jamieson Cup. Thursday July 6, Summer Cup and Tom Graham Trophy, make up own groups and see starter for times.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday June 21, Summer Cup, 35 played. 1 Donald Galbraith 74-12=62, 2 Ian Shand 82-18=64, 3 Russell Duncan 83-18=65. Scratch Ewan McKinnon 67

Fixtures: Sunday July 2, Graham Putter (Greensomes). Wednesday July 5, Summer Cup.

Shiskine Golf Club

Wednesday June 21, gents Summer Cup. 1 and scratch J Morrison 44-7=37,

2 A Stewart 45-7=38, 3 S Kerr 46-6=40 BIH. Magic twos J McNally x2, B Howie and G Campbell.

Thurday June 22, ladies Nancy McCutcheon Trophy. 1 Alice Anderson 29pts, 2 Jerry Arthur 28pts, 3 Jenni Turnbull 27pts.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday June 27, June Peter Sutton. 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 56, 2 Campbell Laing 57,

3 Brian Sherwood 62.

Fixtures: Tuesday July 4, Lady Mary/Peter Sutton tee off 12.30am/5.30pm. Anyone playing in the evening please contact Brian by Monday night. Thursday July 6, ladies 9 hole open.

The Brodick squad, winners of the 2023 AGA Hope Cup, played at Brodick Golf Club. No_B26golf01_23_Brodick_AGA_Hope_Cup

Brodick Golf Club’s John Beattie, this year’s recipient of the Dougie Macfarlane award. No_B26golf01_23_John_Beattie_Dougie Macfarlane_award

Shiskine’s Alice Anderson with the Nancy McCutcheon Trophy and the Club Trophy. NO_B26golf03_23_shiskine_