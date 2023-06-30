Arran Banner Letters – week 26, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Thanks from Nepal

Sir,

Thank you to everyone for the support at our tenth anniversary exhibitions. Who can believe it has been 10 years since the Nepal Ambassador was piped into the distillery for his tour?





On my last visit to Nepal, Dr Chalise was still talking about his visit to Arran and still raving about the great whisky he received.

This year, the Nepalese delegation returned to Lochranza and opened the second exhibition at Corrie Hotel. The hotel staff could not have been more helpful and welcoming, providing the official party with a beautiful meal. I know Mr Pradhan and his wife went away with a favourable impression of his stay in Corrie.

Sadly, for the first time in 10 years, the Lochranza exhibition failed to raise the £2,500 we need to keep the project going for the next year. Maybe folks are getting fed up with me bleating on about my Nepali ‘weans’.

Perhaps later in the summer my wee yellow signs will appear outside Corrie proclaiming another open house fundraiser.





Thanks also to the Arran Banner for its continued support and help in bringing the art project in Nepal to the attention of everyone on Arran. It is so appreciated by the poor communities across the country that we work with.

Yours,

Gordon Davidson,

Outlook World Art Project.

Fabulous Arran

Sir,

I have just had three glorious weeks on Arran. The weather was superb and Arran was beautiful.

Everyone was very friendly; from retail to hospitality staff, it was fabulous.

I have been visiting the island for a number of years with friends, family and Teddy my bordoodle. We still get excited about coming to the island.

I know CalMac has been getting a lot of bad press, but I couldn’t fault the staff in Ardrossan, on the ferry and in Brodick. Thank you everyone. We are already looking forward to seeing Arran again next year.

Yours,

Lesley Robertson and Teddy,

Fairmilehead.

Second home elitism

Sir,

What exactly does North Ayrshire Council (NAC) expect to achieve with its proposal to massively increase second-home rates? Apart, of course, to increase its own income.

Does the council seriously expect those of us who have had holiday homes on Arran for decades to suddenly upsticks and put these homes on the open market? This will certainly have no impact on the availability of “affordable” housing for locals, if our most recent valuation is accurate.

We travel over every month as well as having regular longer holidays – ferries permitting, of course – and use all local services as often as we can.

This pathetic attempt to curb what NAC obviously consider to be elitism is a disgrace, but typical of so many local authorities in the country.

Yours,

John N E Rankin,

Whiting Bay and Bridge of Allan.



Afternoon Tea fundraiser

Sir,

Breast Cancer Now’s Afternoon Tea is back this August and I can’t wait to dusk off my whisks and stick the kettle on to raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Now. Will you join me?

Every 10 minutes, someone in the UK hears the words “you have breast cancer”. Sadly, that’s exactly what happened to my sister Sarah and I when we were both diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Although her initial treatment was successful, in March 2022 tests revealed Sarah had secondary, incurable breast cancer and heartbreakingly she died five months later.

Taking part in Afternoon Tea was my final gift to her. But shortly afterwards, I was given the devastating news that my own breast cancer had spread to my bones, making it the same incurable disease my sister had died from.

Just like Sarah, I have experienced the relentlessness of this disease. I also know how vital Breast Cancer Now’s research and support is, which is why I’ll be hosting another Afternoon Tea this year. By joining me, you can raise money that helps provide award-winning health information, fund cutting-edge research projects and give someone like me much-needed reassurance from expert nurses on Breast Cancer Now’s free helpline, which can make all the difference.

Every day, Breast Cancer Now’s research brings us closer to finding new treatments and a future where everyone with breast cancer lives and is supported to live well. But they can’t do it without your support.

Whether you bake or buy, every single Afternoon Tea hosted for Breast Cancer Now will help to give anyone affected by this devastating disease support for today and hope for the future.

So if you enjoy baking, or simply want to raise a cuppa, join me this August by signing up for your free fundraising kit at breastcancernow.org/cuppa

Yours,

Theresa Kelly,

Breast Cancer Now.