Announcements – June 30, 2023

CAMPBELL – Thomas, formerly of Pirnmill passed away peacefully after a short illness in France on the 13th June 2023. A private Cremation was held in Poitiers, France on Monday the 19th June. Tom was a loving and devoted Brother to Marian and a very much-loved Uncle to Andrew and Gavin and a true friend to many. Rest in Peace Tom, you left us too soon.

Currie – Graham (Boff)

Peacefully at home on June 25, 2023. Graham, aged 67 years, much loved brother to Willie, beloved father to Steven and Pamella, Grandpa to Nico, Tristan, Oli and Kian. Funeral service at St Molios Church, Shiskine on Wednesday, July 5 at 11:30am and thereafter to Kilmory cemetery to which all are welcome. Transport available from the 9:45am ferry and returning for the 16:40.

Irving – Elsie (nee Beattie)

Peacefully at home on Tuesday June 20, 2023. Elsie, aged 87 years, beloved wife of Keith, mum to Susan, Robin and Billy, granny and great granny of the family. Funeral service in Whiting Bay and Kildonan Church on Friday June 30, at 11:30am and thereafter to Lamlash cemetery to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to ArCaS.

Stagg – Michael.

Peacefully at home in the care of his family on Wednesday June 21, 2023. Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and “Wednesday ArCas Man”. The family wishes to thank the Doctors and Nurses of the Arran Medical Team for the care and support given to Michael. Private family funeral. Donations to ArCas welcome.